Global Swimwear Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, (2019-2024).



Swimwear manufacturers and designers focus on the comfort level of swimwear, as it has a high impact on the consumer's purchase decision. Popularity of value-added features, such as trendy prints and convenient cuts, is driving the market growth.



Due to the rise in product innovations and advancing technologies, such as incorporation of neoprene fiber to develop fabrics that improve their elasticity and efficacy, the swimwear market is expected to witness high sales in the coming years.



Key Market Trends



Growing demand of swimming as a sport



Since 2004, swimming in the United States has experienced a notable bump in participation each year, following the Summer Olympics. According to outdoor foundation, there has been a 4% increase in the number of people who swim in the US, from 2014 to 2015. High school and club participation have seen steady growth over time, but perhaps most importantly, the ability to swim has been increasing. In 2017, the USA Swimming Foundation announced a 5-10% increase in swimming ability among children in the United States.



Asia-Pacific region to witness significant growth



Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience a higher growth rate than the other regions in the next five years. Fast-developing economies, like India and China, show great potential, in terms of demand for swimwear. In Australia, according to the National Sports Participation report, swimming was the most common outdoor activity, in 2014. Nearly 50% of children, aged 6-13, and 10% of individuals, aged 14 and above, participate regularly in swimming activities. Also, increasing expenditure on lifestyle goods, coupled with an increasing preference for swimming as a leisure and recreational activity, are driving the growth of the swimwear market in the Asia Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the major companies in the swimwear market Diana Sport., American Apparel, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., NoZONE Clothing Limited, La Perla Group, O'Neill, Inc., PARAH S.p.A, Perry Ellis International, Inc., Jantzen Apparel LLC, PVH Corp, Quiksilver, Inc, and Seaspray Swimwear., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Women's Swimwear

5.1.2 Men's Swimwear

5.1.3 Goggles and Swim Caps

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Online Stores

5.2.2 Offline Stores

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Pentland Group PLC

6.4.2 Hosa International Ltd

6.4.3 Wacoal holdings Corporation

6.4.4 Nike Inc.

6.4.5 Perry Ellis International Inc.

6.4.6 Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

6.4.7 Arena SpA

6.4.8 La Jolla Group

6.4.9 LA Perla Group

6.4.10 TYR Sport Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/reoix6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

