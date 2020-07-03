Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Security Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile security software market is poised to grow by $ 1862.62 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the mobile security software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of cyberattacks, growing penetration of smartphones across globe, and increasing focus on BYOD in various enterprises. In addition, increasing incidence of cyberattacks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The mobile security software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing penetration of IoT and DDoS attacks as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile security software market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of DevOps, and increase usage of analytics for mobile security will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The mobile security software market covers the following areas:

Mobile security software market sizing

Mobile security software market forecast

Mobile security software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile security software market vendors that include AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Plc, Broadcom Inc., F-Secure Corp., International Business Machines Corp., King Soft Co. Ltd., McAfee LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanliu Security Technology Co. Ltd., and Trend Micro Inc.. Also, the mobile security software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AO Kaspersky Lab

Avast Plc

Broadcom Inc.

F-Secure Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

King Soft Co. Ltd.

McAfee LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sanliu Security Technology Co. Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qui3mp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900