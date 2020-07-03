Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Dioxide Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon dioxide market is anticipated to augment at a CAGR of 3.02% and 2.59% in revenue terms and volume terms, respectively, over the forecasting years 2019-2028.



The increasing use of carbon dioxide flooding for enhanced oil recovery is primarily driving the growth of the global carbon dioxide market. Also, the escalating demand for soft drinks is also aiding market growth. As the disposable income of the population is rising, they are now able to increasingly afford these soft drinks.



However, the high cost of CCS (carbon capture and storage) is hampering the global market growth. Rising concerns over environmental pollution are also another challenge to the market. Key opportunities like the application of carbon dioxide in the medical sector are likely to create new business opportunities for the market in the coming years.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the carbon dioxide market in the next few years. The increasing demand for naturally healthy drinks, due to the health & wellness trend in countries like South Korea, is boosting the beverage industry. This factor is likely to push the demand for the carbon dioxide market, thereby proliferating the studied market's growth.



Competitive Outlook



The major companies in the carbon dioxide market are Universal Industrial Gases Inc, Airgas Inc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Linde, Continental Carbonic Products Inc, Cosmo Engineering Co Ltd, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc, BOC, Air Liquide and Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd (Air Products and Chemicals Inc).



Air Liquide SA is a global company that supplies industrial gases & services to different industries, including chemical, medical and electronic manufacturers. The company has three major business segments, namely, engineering & construction, gas & services and global markets & technologies. The company provides its products and services to steel, mining, food & beverage, petrochemical, automotive, pharmaceutical and glass industries. The company has business operations in about 80 countries spread across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas and the Middle East and Africa.



