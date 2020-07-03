Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for C2 chlorinated solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand for trichloroethylene for degreasing applications.



Key Market Trends



Perchloroethylene to Dominate the Market

Perchloroethylene is a chlorinated 2-carbon nonpolar solvent. It is a suitable solvent for organic compounds that do not dissolve well in hydrocarbons, polar solvents, and many organic materials.

It is produced mainly by reacting hydrocarbons, such as propane or propylene, or chlorinated hydrocarbons, such as ethylene dichloride (EDC) with chlorine.

Perchloroethylene is used primarily as a chemical intermediate in the production of several fluorinated compounds. Its vapors are heavier than air and can collect in low lying or poorly ventilated areas.

Perchloroethylene is used as or in various applications, such as feedstock for manufacturing chlorinated chemicals, degreaser and solvent cleaner, dry cleaning and textile processing, carpet and spot cleaning, industrial catalyst regeneration, sealants and adhesives, metal and stone polishes and coatings, paints, inks, and ink removal products, among others.

Perchloroethylene is used as a thinning agent, which allows adhesives to be applied easily and dry quickly. The perchloroethylene evaporates soon after application.

However, as a volatile organic solvent, PCE may pose serious health hazards if exposure is not properly controlled. During dry cleaning, PCE primarily enters the body from inhalation of the vapors, potentially resulting in the health hazards such as dizziness, drowsiness, and loss of coordination, redness and blistering of the skin after prolonged dermal contact, among others

United States to Dominate North America Region

The United States is the second-largest producer of automotive in the world. For the last few years, the automotive industry in the country is witnessing a decline in production, due to excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars.

However, the automotive industry is expected to grow in the forecast period. This may have affected the demand for C2 chlorinated solvents from the automotive sector in the short-term.

The United States industry is the fourth-largest exporter of textile-related products in the world. In the textile industry, trichloroethylene has been used as a carrier solvent for spotting fluids, and as a solvent in dyeing and finishing.

Mexico and Canada are the largest markets for US textiles, accounting for 55% of the total trade.

Hence, the aforementioned trends in the textile industry are expected to drive the market for C2 chlorinated solvents in the country, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The C2 chlorinated solvents market is fragmented in nature. Some of the prominent players in the market include 3M, Solvay, Dow, INEOS, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and among others



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing demand of Trichloroethylene (TCE) for degreasing applications

4.1.2 Other Driver

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Implementation of Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Protocol

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations Concerning Perchloroethylene Use

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Perchloroethylene (PCE)

5.1.2 Trichloroethylene (TCE)

5.1.3 1,1,1-Trichloroethane (TCA)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

5.2.2 Dry Cleaning

5.2.3 Metal Degreasing

5.2.4 Textile Treatment

5.2.5 Automotive Aerosols

5.2.6 Others (Surface Cleaning , Electroplating, de-inking paper)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Solvay

6.4.3 Dow

6.4.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

6.4.5 INEOS

6.4.6 Westlake Chemical Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



