The market for C2 chlorinated solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand for trichloroethylene for degreasing applications.
Key Market Trends
Perchloroethylene to Dominate the Market
United States to Dominate North America Region
Competitive Landscape
The C2 chlorinated solvents market is fragmented in nature. Some of the prominent players in the market include 3M, Solvay, Dow, INEOS, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and among others
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing demand of Trichloroethylene (TCE) for degreasing applications
4.1.2 Other Driver
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Implementation of Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Protocol
4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations Concerning Perchloroethylene Use
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Perchloroethylene (PCE)
5.1.2 Trichloroethylene (TCE)
5.1.3 1,1,1-Trichloroethane (TCA)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
5.2.2 Dry Cleaning
5.2.3 Metal Degreasing
5.2.4 Textile Treatment
5.2.5 Automotive Aerosols
5.2.6 Others (Surface Cleaning , Electroplating, de-inking paper)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Solvay
6.4.3 Dow
6.4.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation
6.4.5 INEOS
6.4.6 Westlake Chemical Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
