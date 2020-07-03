Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market dust control systems and suppression chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied is growth in construction and infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, an increase in regulatory compliances.
Key Market Trends
Construction Industry to Dominate the Market
China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region
Competitive Landscape
The dust control systems market and suppression chemicals market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Hexion, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), SUEZ, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growth in Construction and Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Increase in Regulatory Compliances
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Dust Collection Problems in Food and Pharmaceutical Industry
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Chemical Type
5.1.1 Lignin Sulfonate
5.1.2 Calcium Chloride
5.1.3 Magnesium Chloride
5.1.4 Asphalt Emulsions
5.1.5 Oil Emulsions
5.1.6 Polymeric Emulsions
5.1.7 Other Chemical Types
5.2 System Type
5.2.1 Dry Collection
5.2.2 Wet Suppression
5.3 End-User Industry
5.3.1 Mining
5.3.2 Construction
5.3.3 Food Processing
5.3.4 Textile
5.3.5 Pharmaceutical
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Chemical Providers
6.4.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
6.4.1.2 Benetech Inc.
6.4.1.3 Borregaard LignoTech
6.4.1.4 Cargill Incorporated
6.4.1.5 Chemtex Speciality Limited
6.4.1.6 GelTech Solutions
6.4.1.7 Hexion
6.4.1.8 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.1.9 Quaker Chemical Corporation
6.4.1.10 Kayla de Bruyn
6.4.1.11 Shaw Almex Industries Ltd
6.4.1.12 SUEZ
6.4.2 System Providers
6.4.2.1 The ACT Group
6.4.2.2 BossTek
6.4.2.3 Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC)
6.4.2.4 CW MACHINE WORX
6.4.2.5 Donaldson Company Inc.
6.4.2.6 DSH Systems Ltd
6.4.2.7 Duztech AB
6.4.2.8 Ecolab
6.4.2.9 Nederman Holding AB
6.4.2.10 SLY Inc.
6.4.2.11 Savic
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Investments in the Mining Industry in South America
7.2 Other Opportunities
