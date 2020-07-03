Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market dust control systems and suppression chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied is growth in construction and infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, an increase in regulatory compliances.



Key Market Trends



Construction Industry to Dominate the Market

Dust control measures are applicable to any construction site where there is a potential for air and water pollution from dust traveling across the landscape or through the air.

The HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) estimated that more than 500 construction workers are dying from exposure to silica dust every year worldwide, so the control of hazardous dust emissions is becoming more regulated which creates a significant demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals over the last few years.

Compared to conventional processes, dust suppression solutions offer a set of distinct advantages and lucrative benefits, including easy application and long-life protection across extreme climatic conditions.

At present, there are state-of-the-art dust control solutions that can solve a range of dust control problems on construction sites and all types of roads, from major highways and freeways to haulage, industrial and rural roads, tarmacs, hardstand areas, and water repellent pavements.

Calcium Chloride is the major chemical used in the construction industry as a dust control suppression chemical.

With most of the countries on the way through a recovery period after global economic crises, the construction market is set to see an exciting period of change and growth too. Some countries are fuelled by sheer speed of growth, while others are supported by a huge economic force.

This huge growth in construction is likely to give a boost to the demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals in the nearby future.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

China continues to progress along a positive economic trajectory, with private consumption driving a higher share of growth than government spending and investment. The growing end-user industries of the dust control systems and suppression chemicals in the country are likely to boost the growth of the studied market in the region.

The construction activity in China has witnessed positive growth. Though the growth is positive, it is relatively sluggish compared to the major growth rates experienced by the construction industry in the previous 10 years.

The Chinese government approved funds worth USD 125 billion for constructing inter-city rail projects in cities like Shangai, Wuhan, etc.

Moreover, under the 13th five-year plan, the government is planning for infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

This growth in industries expected to contribute to the demand for dust control chemicals in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The dust control systems market and suppression chemicals market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Hexion, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), SUEZ, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Construction and Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Increase in Regulatory Compliances

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Dust Collection Problems in Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Chemical Type

5.1.1 Lignin Sulfonate

5.1.2 Calcium Chloride

5.1.3 Magnesium Chloride

5.1.4 Asphalt Emulsions

5.1.5 Oil Emulsions

5.1.6 Polymeric Emulsions

5.1.7 Other Chemical Types

5.2 System Type

5.2.1 Dry Collection

5.2.2 Wet Suppression

5.3 End-User Industry

5.3.1 Mining

5.3.2 Construction

5.3.3 Food Processing

5.3.4 Textile

5.3.5 Pharmaceutical

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chemical Providers

6.4.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

6.4.1.2 Benetech Inc.

6.4.1.3 Borregaard LignoTech

6.4.1.4 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.1.5 Chemtex Speciality Limited

6.4.1.6 GelTech Solutions

6.4.1.7 Hexion

6.4.1.8 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.1.9 Quaker Chemical Corporation

6.4.1.10 Kayla de Bruyn

6.4.1.11 Shaw Almex Industries Ltd

6.4.1.12 SUEZ

6.4.2 System Providers

6.4.2.1 The ACT Group

6.4.2.2 BossTek

6.4.2.3 Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC)

6.4.2.4 CW MACHINE WORX

6.4.2.5 Donaldson Company Inc.

6.4.2.6 DSH Systems Ltd

6.4.2.7 Duztech AB

6.4.2.8 Ecolab

6.4.2.9 Nederman Holding AB

6.4.2.10 SLY Inc.

6.4.2.11 Savic



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Investments in the Mining Industry in South America

7.2 Other Opportunities



