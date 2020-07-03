Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Payment Processing Solutions Market By Payment Method (Credit Card, Debit Card, E-wallet), By End User Industry (Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Telecommunication, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Payment Processing Solutions Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.



The key factor driving the Indian Payment Processing Solutions Market is the government's digital India concept and increasing use of online transactions. Additionally, high proliferation of smartphones and growing internet penetration are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



The Indian Payment Processing Solutions Market is segmented based on payment method, end-user industry, company and regional distribution. Based on payment method, the market can be categorized into credit card, debit card and E-wallet. The debit cards and credit cards are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the widespread card network of financial institutes. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of POS systems also encourages the widespread use of these cards for payment. Based on the end-user industry, the market can be fragmented into retail, hospitality, utilities, telecommunication and others. The hospitality segment holds the majority share in the market owing to the widespread adoption of digital payment solutions across the industry.



Major players operating in the Indian Payment Processing Solutions Market include PayPal, Paytm (One97 Communications), PayU Payments Private Limited, Razorpay Software Private Limited, Atom Paynetz Payment Gateway (FT Group), DirecPay, MobiKwik, EMVANTAGE Payments Private Limited, E-Billing Solutions Pvt Ltd., State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Ltd and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Payment Processing Solutions Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Payment Processing Solutions Market based on payment method, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Payment Processing Solutions Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Payment Processing Solutions Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Payment Processing Solutions Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Payment Processing Solution Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Payment Method (Credit Card, Debit Card, E-wallet)

5.2.2. By End User Industry (Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Telecommunication, Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North India Payment Processing Solution Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Payment Method

6.2.2. By End User Industry



7. South India Payment Processing Solution Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Payment Method

7.2.2. By End User Industry



8. East India Payment Processing Solution Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Payment Method

8.2.2. By End User Industry



9. West India Payment Processing Solution Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Payment Method

9.2.2. By End User Industry



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Company Details

14.2.1.1. PayPal

14.2.1.2. Paytm (One97 Communications)

14.2.1.3. PayU Payments Private Limited

14.2.1.4. Razorpay Software Private Limited

14.2.1.5. Atom Paynetz Payment Gateway (FT Group)

14.2.1.6. DirecPay

14.2.1.7. MobiKwik

14.2.1.8. EMVANTAGE Payments Private Limited

14.2.1.9. E-Billing Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.1.10. State Bank of India

14.2.1.11. HDFC Bank Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



