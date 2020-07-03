New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazil Data Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By End-user Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916821/?utm_source=GNW



Brazil data analytics market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.The growth in data analytics market can be accredited to various factors such as need to enhance the business efficiency coupled with growing utility of IoT analytics, big data analytics and SaaS based analytics in numerous end-user industries like BFSI, sports, retail, and healthcare.



In addition to this, rise in touchpoint along with the requirement for data collection to understand consumer behaviour is forecast to supplement the market growth through 2025.

The Brazil data analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, region and company.Based on end-user industry, the market can be segmented into BFSI, government & defense, energy & utilities, retail & e-commerce, others.



Out of which, the BFSI segment is anticipated to register high growth during the forecast years which is attributable to rising adoption of advanced financial analytics solutions by major organizations that are operating under BFSI vertical due to enhanced regulatory compliance processes.Also, the retail and e-commerce segment are estimated to grow at a high pace in the market over the coming years.



This high growth can be attributed to the high inclination of customers towards tailored and personalized shopping experience. Moreover, rapid technological advancements such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are further expected to drive the segment growth in the country.

Major players operating in the Brazil data analytics market include Oracle do Brasil Sistemas Ltda, Atos Origin Brasil Ltda, Juniper Networks Brazil Ltda, IBM Brasil-Industria Maquinas e Servicos Ltda, Hewlett-Packard Brasil Ltda, Cisco do Brasil Ltda and Intel Brasil and others. The companies are adopting various competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions in order to increase their customer bases and expand their geographic reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Brazil data analytics market.

• To classify and forecast Brazil data analytics market based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Brazil data analytics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Brazil data analytics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Brazil data analytics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Brazil data analytics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Brazil data analytics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Data analytics service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to data analytics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Brazil data analytics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Software

o Services

• Market, By Deployment:

o On-Premise

o On-Demand

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Small and Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• By End-user Industry

o BFSI

o Government & Defense

o Energy & Utilities

o Retail & E-commerce

o Others



• Market, By Regions:

o North

o Northeast

o South

o Midwest

o Southeast



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Brazil data analytics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916821/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001