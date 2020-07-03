Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hard Luxury Goods Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hard luxury goods market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the hard luxury goods market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods and service sectors. The major growth driver for this market are growing preferences for front-line and sophisticated products among consumers, increasing number of high net-worth individuals in developed countries and the rising disposable income of consumers in emerging nations.



The study includes the hard luxury goods market size and forecast for the global hard luxury goods market through 2024, segmented by product type, distribution channel, gender and region.



Some of the hard luxury goods companies profiled in this report include Bulgari, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Graff Diamonds, Giorgio Armani, Hermes International, Harry Winston, Louis Vuitton, Richemont, Ralph Lauren, Swatch, and Tiffany and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global hard luxury goods market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global hard luxury goods market size by product type, distribution channel, gender, and region.

Regional analysis: Global hard luxury goods market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for hard luxury goods in the global hard luxury goods market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for hard luxury goods in the global hard luxury goods market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global hard luxury goods market by product type (watches, jewelry, and other), distribution channel (online stores, department stores, specialty stores, and monobrand stores), gender (male and female), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the hard luxury goods market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the hard luxury goods market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the hard luxury goods market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the hard luxury goods market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the hard luxury goods market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the hard luxury goods market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the hard luxury goods area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last five years in the hard luxury goods market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Product

3.3.1: Watches

3.3.2: Jewelry

3.3.3: Other

3.4: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1: Online Stores

3.4.2: Department Stores

3.4.3: Specialty Stores

3.4.4: Monobrand Stores

3.5: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Gender

3.5.1: Male

3.5.2: Female



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Region

4.2: North American Hard Luxury Goods Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Watches, Jewelry, and Other

4.2.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, and Monobrand Stores

4.2.3: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.3: European Hard Luxury Goods Market

4.4: APAC Hard Luxury Goods Market

4.5: RoW Hard Luxury Goods Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Gender

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Hard Luxury Goods Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Hard Luxury Goods Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Hard Luxury Goods Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Bulgari

7.2: Bottega Veneta

7.3: Chanel

7.4: Graff Diamonds

7.5: Giorgio Armani

7.6: Hermes

7.7: Harry Winston

7.8: Louis Vuitton

7.9: Richemont

7.10: Ralph Lauren



