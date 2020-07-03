New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Social Media Analytics Market By Component, By Application, By Analytics Type, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916819/?utm_source=GNW



United States social media analytics market is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period.Major growth driver of the United States social media analytics market is growing popularity of smartphones and customers involvement in social media.



Additionally, large enterprises are aiming more on competitive intelligence, which is further aiding the market growth over the years to come.Moreover, remarkable evolution from business intelligence techniques to advanced analytics techniques is anticipated to elevate the adoption of social media analytics in the country, thereby boosting the market growth in the years that follow.



However, major hindrance in the growth of US social media analytics market is need for significant technical expertise and high implementation efforts.

The United States social media analytics market is segmented based on component, application, analytics type, deployment, organization size, end user, region and company.Based on application, the market is segregated into sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management and fraud detection, public safety and law enforcement and others.



Out of which, risk management and fraud detection segment is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR in the next 5 years, which can be attributed to the capability of analytics tools to extract and analyze the data generated from various data sources, in turn providing opportunities for identification and mitigation of deceitful activities.

Major players operating in the United States social media analytics market include Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, SAS Institute, Adobe, Clarabridge, NetBase Solutions, Digimind, Meltwater, SpreadFast, etc.



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States social media analytics market.

• To classify and forecast United States social media analytics market based on component, application, analytics type, deployment, organization size, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States social media analytics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States social media analytics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United States social media analytics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States social media analytics market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States social media analytics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Social media analytics service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to social media analytics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, United States social media analytics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Software

o Services

• Market, By Application:

o Sales and Marketing Management

o Customer Experience Management

o Competitive Intelligence

o Risk Management and Fraud Detection

o Public Safety and law Enforcement

o Others

• Market, By Analytics Type:

o Predictive Analytics

o Prescriptive Analytics

o Diagnostics Analytics & Descriptive Analytics

• Market, By Deployment:

o On-Premises

o On-Demand

• Market, By Organization Size:

o SME’s

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By End User:

o BFSI

o Retail and E-Commerce

o Government and Defense

o Healthcare and Life Science

o Manufacturing

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States social media analytics market.



