The global fingerprint sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the fingerprint sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, government and law enforcement, military, defense, and aerospace, travel and immigration, banking and finance, commercial, healthcare, and smart home industries.



The major drivers for this market are the proliferation of fingerprint sensors in smartphones and other consumer electronics, government support for the adoption of fingerprint sensors, digitization in the time and attendance capturing, and use of biometrics in mobile commerce.



The study includes the fingerprint sensor market size and forecast for the fingerprint sensor market through 2024, segmented by sensor type, technology, end use industry and the region.



Some of the fingerprint sensor companies profiled in this report include Apple, Synaptics, Fingerprint Cards, Goodix, Egis Technology, Idemia, Next Biometrics, Anviz, IDEX ASA, Gemalto, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Fingerprint sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Fingerprint sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by sensor type, technology, end use industry, and region.

Market size by various segments such as by sensor type, technology, end use industry, and region. Regional analysis: Fingerprint sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Fingerprint sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for fingerprint sensor in the fingerprint sensor market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for fingerprint sensor in the fingerprint sensor market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, finger print sensor in the fingerprint sensor market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, finger print sensor in the fingerprint sensor market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the fingerprint sensor market by sensor type (area & touch sensors, and swipe sensors), technology (capacitive, optical, and thermal), end use industry (consumer electronics, government & law enforcement, military, defense & aerospace, travel & immigration, banking & finance, commercial, healthcare, and smart homes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW))?

Q.2 which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the fingerprint sensor market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the fingerprint sensor market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this fingerprint sensor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the fingerprint sensor market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the fingerprint sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this fingerprint sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this fingerprint sensor area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, fingerprint sensor market?



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global fingerprint sensor Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global fingerprint sensor Market by Sensor Type

3.3.1 Area & Touch Sensors

3.3.2 Swipe Sensors

3.4 Global fingerprint sensor Market by Technology

3.4.1 Capacitive

3.4.2 Optical

3.4.3 Thermal

3.4.4 Others

3.5 Global fingerprint sensor Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1 Consumer Electronics

3.5.2 Government & Law Enforcement

3.5.3 Military, Defense, & Aerospace

3.5.4 Travel & Immigration

3.5.5 Banking & Finance

3.5.6 Commercial

3.5.7 Healthcare

3.5.8 Smart Homes

3.5.9 Other Applications



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Region

4.2 North American Fingerprint Sensor Market

4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Government & Law Enforcement, Military, Defense & Aerospace, Travel & Immigration, Banking & Finance, Commercial, Healthcare, Smart Homes

4.2.2 Market by Technology: Capacitive, Optical, Thermal, and Others

4.2.3 United States Fingerprint Sensor Market

4.2.4 Canadian Fingerprint Sensor Market

4.2.5 Mexican Fingerprint Sensor Market

4.3 European Fingerprint Sensor Market

4.4 APAC Fingerprint Sensor Market

4.5 RoW Fingerprint Sensor Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global fingerprint sensor Market by Sensor Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global fingerprint sensor Market by Technology

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global fingerprint sensor Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global fingerprint sensor Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in Global fingerprint sensor Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global fingerprint sensor Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Apple

7.2 Synaptics

7.3 Fingerprint Cards

7.4 Goodix

7.5 Egis Technology

7.6 Idemia

7.7 Next Biometrics

7.8 Anviz Global

7.9 IDEX ASA

7.10 Gemalto



