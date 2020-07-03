Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the smart sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, infrastructure, medical equipment, avionics, and food & beverage industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, growth in demand for smartphones, and development of smart cities.



The study includes the smart sensor market size and forecast for the global smart sensor market through 2024, segmented by sensor type, technology, network connectivity, end-use industry and the region.



Some of the smart sensor companies profiled in this report include ABB Ltd., Analog Devices, Eaton Corp, Emerson Process Management, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics N.V, Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Smart sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Smart sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by sensor type, technology, network connectivity, end use industry, and region.

Market size by various segments such as by sensor type, technology, network connectivity, end use industry, and region. Regional analysis: Smart sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Smart sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart sensor in the smart sensor market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart sensor in the smart sensor market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for smart sensors in the market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for smart sensors in the market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global smart sensor market by sensor type (image sensors, smart motion sensors, smart position sensors, smart pressure sensors, smart temperature sensors and touch sensor, and others. ), technology (MEMS, CMOS, and others.), network connectivity (wired and wireless), end use industry (automotive industry, consumer electronics, industrial, infrastructure, medical equipment, and others.) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Smart Sensor Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Smart Sensor Market by Sensor Type

3.3.1: Image Sensor

3.3.2: Smart Temperature Sensor

3.3.3: Smart Pressure Sensor

3.3.4: Smart Motion Sensor

3.3.5: Touch Sensor

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Smart Sensor Market by Technology

3.4.1: CMOS

3.4.2: MEMS

3.4.3: others

3.5: Global Smart Sensor Market by Network Connectivity

3.5.1: Wired

3.5.2: Wireless (Bluetooth, Enocean, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave, and Others)

3.6: Global Smart Sensor Market by End-use Industry

3.6.1: Automotive Industry

3.6.2: Consumer Electronic

3.6.3: Infrastructure

3.6.4: Medical Equipment

3.6.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Smart Sensor Market by Region

4.2: North American Smart Sensor Market

4.2.1: Market by End-use Industry: Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Medical Equipment

4.2.2: Market by Sensor Type: Image Sensors, Smart Motion Sensors, Smart Position Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, and Touch Sensor

4.2.3: United States Smart Sensor Market

4.2.4: Canadian Smart Sensor Market

4.2.5: Mexican Smart Sensor Market

4.3: European Smart Sensor Market

4.4: APAC Smart Sensor Market

4.5: RoW Smart Sensor Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Regional Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Sensor Market by Sensor Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Sensor Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Sensor Market by Network Connectivity

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Sensor Market by End-use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Sensor Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Sensor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Sensor Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: ABB Ltd.

7.2: Analog Devices

7.3: Eaton Corp.

7.4: Infineon Technologies AG

7.5: NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.6: Renesas Electronics

7.7: Siemens AG

7.8: STMicroelectronics N.V.

7.9: Yokogawa Electric Corp.



