Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hodgkin's Lymphoma - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies HL into two main types: classical HL (CHL) and nodular lymphocyte-predominant HL (NLPHL), which CHL accounts for 95% of cases. Historically, treatment of HL has been mostly reliant on chemotherapies, radiotherapy and SCT and has lacked a rapidly advancing pipeline.
In recent years however, the arrival of three novel agents reflect a change in the treatment paradigm, shifting from cytotoxic therapies to immunotherapies and novel cell-based therapies.
The publisher is expecting a total of 6 new entrants to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2019-2029, while specific marketed agents are expected to move into earlier lines of treatment as novel combinations. The main competition will between drug entering the first-line setting and novel combinations within the salvage setting for relapsed and refractory patients. Given the high cure rate for this indication, these two early setting are the most determinant of global sales for Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Key Highlights
Report Scope
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma: Executive Summary
2.1 Moderate Market Growth Expected for Hodgkin's Lymphoma During 2019-2029
2.2 Drug Developers Focusing On Combination Therapies Featuring Marketed Products with Novel Therapies
2.3 Need for More Effective Therapies to Reduce the Use of Chemotherapy and Delay Stem Cell Transplant is Partially Attainable
2.4 Growth in the 8MM Is Driven by Label Expansions of Existing Therapies and Less Impacted by Novel Agents
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.2 Diagnosis and Symptoms
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources
5.4.2 Sources Not Used
5.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
5.5.1 8MM
5.6 Epidemiological Forecast for HL (2019-2029)
5.6.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HL
5.6.2 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL
5.6.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL
5.6.4 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL
5.6.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL by Cancer Stage
5.6.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL by Cancer Subtypes
5.6.7 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Classical HL
5.6.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Nodular Lymphocyte Predominant HL
5.7 Discussion
5.7.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.7.2 Limitations of the Analysis
5.7.3 Strengths of the Analysis
6 Current Treatment Options
6.1 Treatment Overview
7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8 R&D Strategies
9 Pipeline Assessment
10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tkcvl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: