United States single use assemblies market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.Market growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing research & development spending and surging requirement for biopharmaceuticals in the country.



In addition to this, minimal possibility of cross-contamination is also one of the major factors influencing the market growth, because eradicating the risk of cross contamination is the biggest challenge being faced by the manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals. However, factors that might act as major impediment to the growth of US single use assemblies market during the forecast years are difficulties related to extractables.

The United States single use assemblies market is segmented based on product, solution, application, end user, region and company.Based on product, the market is segmented into bag assembly, filtration assembly, bottle assembly, mixing assembly and others.



Out of which, the bag assembly segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast years as it allows critical liquid handling in biomanufacturing and reduces the time and cost of additional cleaning and sterilization, maintenance, system set-up and validation.In terms of solution, the market is fragmented into standard solutions and customized solutions.



The standard solution segment is forecast to witness highest growth in the next five years. The growth of this segment is accredited to the advantages offered by standard solutions such as manufacturing process efficiency with minimized capital costs, reduced implementation time, enhanced flexibility with the use of pre-qualified components for building assemblies and more flexibility with production planning.

Major players operating in the United States single use assemblies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, GE Healthcare, Avantor, NewAge Industries, Parker Hannifin, Cole Parmer, Repligen, Corning, Entegris and others.



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States single use assemblies market.

• To classify and forecast United States single use assemblies market based on product, solution, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States single use assemblies market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States single use assemblies market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United States single use assemblies market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States single use assemblies market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States single use assemblies market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Single use assemblies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to single use assemblies

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, United States single use assemblies market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Bag Assembly

o Filtration Assembly

o Bottle Assembly

o Mixing Assembly

o Others

• Market, By Solution:

o Standard Solutions

o Customized Solutions

• Market, By Application:

o Filtration

o Cell Culture & Mixing

o Storage

o Sampling

o Fill-Finish Applications

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

o Academic & Research Institutes

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States single use assemblies market.



