Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Progressive supranuclear palsy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Progressive supranuclear palsy from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Progressive supranuclear palsy epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Prevalence of Progressive supranuclear palsy, Phenotype associated with Progressive supranuclear palsy, Gender specific Prevalence of Progressive supranuclear palsy, Comorbidities associated with Progressive supranuclear palsy) scenario of Progressive supranuclear palsy in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



According to the publisher estimate, there were 98,498 cases of Progressive supranuclear palsy in 7MM in 2017.



Drug Chapters



This segment of the Progressive supranuclear palsy report encloses the detailed analysis of pipeline drugs (Phase-I and Phase-II). It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Currently, there is no disease-modifying treatment for PSP. The aim of existing treatments is symptomatic. While there is currently no disease modifying therapy for PSP, some treatment strategies have been successful for symptomatic management. There is typically a poor response to levodopa in PSPRS patients. However, some patients with the PSP-P phenotype may show moderate motor improvement with levodopa for the first 2-3 years. Dopamine agonists and amantadine have also been observed to provide benefit in a few PSP-P patients during the early years. Other supportive approaches involve use of Botulinum toxin and Rivastigmine.



Market Outlook



The Progressive supranuclear palsy market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the market of Progressive supranuclear palsy in 7MM was found to be USD 10.54 Million in 2017, and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2017-2030). Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of Progressive supranuclear palsy , in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy



3 SWOT Analysis for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy



4 Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Market Overview at a Glance

4.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) in 2017

4.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) in 2030



5 Disease Background and Overview: Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Signs and symptoms

5.3 Phenotypes of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

5.4 History

5.5 Associated risk factors

5.6 Genetics

5.7 Pathophysiology

5.8 PSP associated abnormalities

5.9 Clinical Presentation and Assessment

5.1 Clinical Diagnosis of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy: The Movement Disorder Society Criteria

5.11 PET Imaging as a Biomarker in Tauopathies



6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy [PSP]



7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)

7.1 The United States

7.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2 Total Prevalent Patient Population of PSP in the United States

7.1.3 Phenotype associated with PSP in the United States

7.1.4 Gender specific Prevalence of PSP in the United States

7.1.5 Comorbidities associated with PSP in the United States

7.2 Europe

7.3 Japan



8 Treatment

8.1 Current Symptomatic Treatment



9 Unmet Needs



10 Emerging drugs

10.1 AZP2006: Alzprotect

10.1.1 Product Description

10.1.2 Other Development Activities

10.1.3 Clinical Development

10.1.3.1 Clinical Trials Information

10.1.4 Safety and efficacy

10.2 UCB0107: UCB Biopharma

10.3 ASN 120290: Asceneuron

10.4 RT001: Retrotope



11 Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP): 7 Major Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Total Market Size of PSP in 7MM

11.3 Market Outlook: 7MM



12 United States

12.1 Total Market size of PSP

12.2 PSP Market Size by Therapies



13 EU5 Countries

13.1 Germany

13.1.1 Total Market size of PSP

13.1.2 PSP Market Size by Therapies

13.2 France

13.3 Italy

13.4 Spain

13.5 United Kingdom



14 Japan

14.1 Total Market size of PSP

14.2 PSP Market Size by Therapies



15 Market Drivers



16 Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned



AlzProtect

UCB Biopharma

Asceneuron

Retrotope

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gq9cz2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900