Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Prosthetic joint infection (PJI), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted PJI symptoms market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The PJI symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The diagnosed prevalent cases of Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) is increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted PJI symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total prevalence of Arthroplasty, Total prevalence of PJI, Gender-Specific cases of PJI, Causative Microorganism-specific cases of PJI. The report includes the prevalent scenario of PJI symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country Wise Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. The total prevalent population of PJI in 7MM countries was estimated to be 58,832 in 2017.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) report encloses the detailed analysis of PJI marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs



Sodium Fusidate: Arrevus



Sodium Fusidate (Arrevus) is the only member of a unique class of antibiotics, called fusidanes, and has a mechanism of action that differs from any other antibiotic. It is active against gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus strains (MRSA) and interferes with the function of elongation factor G (EF-G), leading to the inhibition of protein synthesis. The product has completed II/III studies for the treatment of PJI and has also received Orphan designation. It has been approved in Europe but never been approved in the US, therefore its approval will lead to a good market share in the US.



Market Outlook



The Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The current therapeutic landscape in the 7MM of PJI usually requires combined medical-surgical strategies, including open or arthroscopic debridement without removal of the prosthesis, resection of the prosthesis with or without reimplantation either at the time of removal or delayed by weeks to months. Further arthrodesis, amputation, or antimicrobial suppression without surgery are also recommended.



Antimicrobial therapy should be pathogen directed and guided by the results of antimicrobial susceptibility testing, where applicable. General principles for antimicrobial treatment apply, with priority given to the least toxic, most efficacious, narrow-spectrum antimicrobial regimen.



The generally used antibiotics are Cefazolin, Rifampin, Ciprofloxacin, Vancomycin, Penicillin, Ceftriaxone, Ampicillin, Gentamicin, Clindamycin, and others. These antibiotics may be used as monotherapy or combination therapy depending on the type of microorganisms



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market in 7MM. The market size of PJI in the seven major markets was found to be USD 57.69 million in 2017.



United States Market Outlook



This section provides the total Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market size and market size by therapies in the United States. The United States accounts for the highest market size of PJI in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



The total Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section. Given the heterogeneous nature of prosthetic joint infections, there are no large randomized control trials to guide recommendations. Surgical strategies differ significantly worldwide; exchange procedures are the favored treatment modality in Northern America, whereas debridement and retention are more commonly performed in Europe. One-stage or direct arthroplasty exchange - preferred more in Europe; Two-stage arthroplasty exchange - preferred more in the US.



Japan Market Outlook



The total Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market Size and market Size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. Major players include Arrevus, TenNor Therapeutics, Peptilogics and others.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



The government is the primary payer for the majority of PJI cases, through Medicare spending. In addition to improving patient outcomes, prevention of PJI may save costs to the Medicare program. Several reimbursements and other strategies are on the horizon that will impact provider compensation for physicians and hospitals



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of PJI, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Prosthetic joint infection (PJI) market

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zi9ti

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900