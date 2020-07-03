Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Window Films Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global window films market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period.
The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is increasing demand from construction industry. The market is consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include 3M, American Standard Window Films, Eastman Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, and Toray Plastics (America), among others.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Building & Construction - The Dominating End-user Industry
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Growing Smart Glass Market
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4.2.3 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 UV Blocking Films
5.1.2 Decorative Films
5.1.3 Safety and Security Films
5.1.4 Privacy Films
5.1.5 Insulating Films
5.1.6 Other Types
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Building & Construction
5.2.2.1 Residential
5.2.2.2 Commercial
5.2.2.3 Infrastructural & Institutional
5.2.3 Marine
5.2.4 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Spain
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 American Standard Window Films
6.4.3 Armolan
6.4.4 Decorative Films, LLC
6.4.5 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.6 Hanita Coatings
6.4.7 Johnson Window Films, Inc.
6.4.8 Madico, Inc.
6.4.9 NEXFIL USA
6.4.10 Rayno
6.4.11 Reflectiv
6.4.12 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
6.4.13 The Window Film Company
6.4.14 Toray Plastics (America), Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Concerns Regarding UV Protection
