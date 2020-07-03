New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Natural Language Processing Market By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916817/?utm_source=GNW



United States natural language processing market is expected to grow at an impressive rate over the forecast period.Growing usage of smart devices is the main factor driving the market growth in the country.



Moreover, implementation of cloud-based solutions coupled with adoption of NLP-based applications in order to enhance the customer service is further positively influencing the growth of natural language processing market.In addition to this, rapid innovations related to tech sector in the healthcare industry are further expected to give a healthy push to the market growth over the coming years.



However, the market is likely to get subdued during the forecast years because of high installation costs of natural language processing in various end-user industries.

The United States natural language processing market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, type, application, end user, region and company.Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services.



Out of which, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast years owing to its use in various enterprises to ensure system and software efficiency and stability.Based on application, the market is segregated into text classification, automatic summarization, machine translation, sentiment analysis, question answering, information extraction and others.



Among them, the sentimental analysis application is forecast to register high growth in the next five years. The companies use natural language processing applications to know the opinions and sentiments of the customers online to understand what they think about their products and services.

Major players operating in the United States natural language processing market include Google, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, AWS, Facebook, Inbenta Technologies, Veritone, Narrative Science, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States natural language processing market.

• To classify and forecast United States natural language processing market based on component, deployment, organization size, type, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States natural language processing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States natural language processing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United States natural language processing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States natural language processing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States natural language processing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Natural language processing service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to natural language processing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States natural language processing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Software

o Services

• Market, By Deployment:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• Market, By Organization Size:

o SME’s

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Type:

o Rule-Based

o Statistical

o Hybrid

• Market, By Application:

o Text Classification

o Automatic Summarization

o Machine Translation

o Sentiment Analysis

o Question Answering

o Information Extraction

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o BFSI

o Retail and E-Commerce

o Government and Defense

o Healthcare and Life Science

o Manufacturing

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States natural language processing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





