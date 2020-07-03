ATLANTA, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is in full swing and so are the special promotions at McAlister’s Deli® ! Throughout July, McAlister’s Deli fans can enjoy refreshing promotions and delicious offers from Fourth of July eats to Free Tea Day. Everyone will have reasons to celebrate at McAlister’s with family and friends all month long.



“At McAlister’s Deli this month, fans can enjoy our famous tea by the glass or gallon with our many tea deals and giveaways throughout July,” said Joe Guith, president of McAlister’s Deli. “And for those who want a little something extra with their tea, they can get our delicious 13-layer McAlister’s Club sandwich for only $4 on the Fourth of July.”

$4 Club on Fourth of July

To kick off our July celebrations, fans can treat themselves or a loved one to a $4 McAlister’s Club sandwich on July 4! The offer is valid via dine-in, online and app orders with promo code CLUB4ME. The offer is only valid on Saturday, July 4, 2020 on the McAlister’s Club sandwich. Each order includes a choice of side and any order modifications or substitutions may cost extra. Not valid on third-party delivery or choose two. The offer cannot be combined with any other offer and there is no cash value. Offer valid at participating locations only.

Free Tea Day

Cheers to summer and Free Tea Day! Those looking to satisfy their iced tea cravings are especially in luck this month. On Thursday, July 23, McAlister’s will celebrate its 12th annual Free Tea Day, and everyone who orders in-store and through the app or online will receive a free 32 oz. glass of McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™ to keep them refreshed. The offer is valid on 7/23/20 with a maximum of four teas per guest for digital orders.

Say “TEA”

And to sip their favorite tea in style, on Free Tea Day, fans who show their love for McAlister’s tea on social will have the chance to win one of 20 McAlister’s Deli 32-oz. plastic, reusable tumblers which comes with $0.99 refills! To enter, guests simply need to share their summer cool-down moment by taking a picture of their free tea, post on their social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter) and tag McAlister’s Deli with hashtag #FreeTeaDaySweeps.

Free Gallon of Tea with Catering Orders

To sweeten McAlister’s Deli catering orders, through July 31, fans can receive a free gallon of McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™ with every catering order over $100 with code FREETEA2020. The offer is valid from 7/1/20 through 7/31/20 and eligible with a $100 order minimum. Limit one gallon per order, and the promotion can be used multiple times during the month of July.

The Great Gallon Giveaway

To show our support and give thanks to our invaluable community heroes, participating McAlister’s locations will be donating 20 gallons of tea to first responders and frontline workers during the week of July 24. This sweet delivery of more than 80,000 cups of tea will come with the “The Works” (cups, sweeteners, lemons and straws) to the frontline workers across the country.

McAlister’s Free Delivery

Starting July 27 and extending through August 9, McAlister’s Deli is offering free delivery via our McAlister’s App or website. There has never been a better time to use the convenience of delivery to get the favorites you crave delivered right to your door. McAlister’s Delivery is serviceable at participating locations and contactless delivery is available. To top it all off, McAlister’s Delivery purchases qualify for loyalty points when you are a rewards member.

McAlister’s App & Rewards

As always, guests get a free tea just for signing up on our app. We also have exclusive offers just for our McAlister’s Rewards Members this month including:

Double Points on our new Strawberry Shortcake (July 6 – July 13)

Double Points on our Blueberry Lemonade (July 14 – July 21)

Earn McAlister’s Rewards points for all orders placed on our app, including when you order McAlister’s Delivery

