West Palm Beach, Florida, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Familia, a leading provider of family-friendly HD Spanish-language entertainment for audiences of all ages, premieres two European TV series to watch together back-to-back on Sunday, July 5 starting at 9:00 P.M. ET: Número 7 (Number 7) directed by John Keen Mortensen and Romance en la Edad de Piedra (Stone Age Affairs) directed by Rupert Henning and Michi Riebl.

Número 7 (Number 7), a Danish action story about an incident which changed the live of two friends Ole and Jamie when Ole’s sister Agnes foresees an accident at the school: a gas explosion that forced evacuation the building. Jamie, already interested in paranormal events, does not believe entirely in the gas-explosion explanation and convince Ole to investigate further, and since Agnes was the one foreseeing the event, Jamie soon include her in the investigation as well, and a series of unexplained things start to happen.

At 9:30 P.M. ET, the audience will whisk back to the past with the TV series Romance en la Edad de Piedra (Stone Age Affairs), an Austrian production about the love of two young kids, who runs into one another in a time when the two families they belong to were firmly convinced that their way of doing things was the right way. The Meso and The Nea claimed the control of the Stone Valley and the problem was that neither clan could stand the other and among the many divisive topics animating the families was the affairs of the adolescent hearts.

