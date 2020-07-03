Los Angeles, CA, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of a global pandemic, it’s not just our bodies that are at risk. Social isolation is causing increased widespread psychological distress. What can we do to keep our stress levels under control?
Being in the midst of a global pandemic is an undeniably tough situation, and feeling sad, hopeless, stressed, or anxious in response to it is natural. There are a lot of stress-spiking factors that are out of our control, but there is some good news. With stay-at-home orders liking to extend as COVID-19 cases rise, improving our home environments into spaces that make us feel happy and relaxed is a straightforward way to reduce some of our day-to-day stresses. While we have to stay home, we may as well make the most of it by improving our home environment.
Philosophies that recognize the benefits of environmental improvement in reducing stress and anxiety and promoting mental well-being are nothing new. In fact, they’re seen all through history, with the most well-known being the ancient Chinese philosophy of Feng Shui.
“In the Feng Shui garden, you can use pathways and paving to create auspicious conditions in your garden,” reports fengshui.net, a leading resource on Feng Shui for modern living. An article by dailydreamdecor.com explains that ramping up the curb appeal of your property will not only add tangible value to your home, but according to the principles of Feng Shui, it can also attract positive energy into your living space. In addition, various design elements are shown to positively impact mental health.
Eminent Pavers and Construction, a Los Angeles-based company owned and operated by Mark Ovitch, wants to help you improve your atmosphere to promote well-being.
The Los Angeles-based family-owned paving stone contractors at Eminent Pavers are known for their quality, long-lasting work, top-rated customer service, and transparent pricing. As a certified member of the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI), you can be assured that Eminent Pavers will work adheres to industry standards to meet your satisfaction. With fair pricing, a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and respect for social distancing guidelines to keep your home safe during construction, Eminent Pavers will work with you to create an environment that will make stay-at-home orders easy and relatively stress-free.
To find the answers to any questions you may have about paving, check out Eminent Pavers’ great video selectionand online resources.
“Mark is awesome. He was extremely knowledgeable and very reliable. His crew showed up on time and were very friendly. He has crews that specialize in each sector of the masonry trade. One crew that specialized in the cement work, another for the Pavers and yet another that did the planter wall. Each masters of their trade. We would recommend Mark for any job.” Check more reviews like these on Facebook
