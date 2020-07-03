Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head-Up Display Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HUD market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the head-up display (HUD) market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation and automotive industries. The major drivers for this market are increase in awareness on passenger and vehicle safety, increasing demand for connected vehicles, and growing demand for technologically advanced HUDs.



A more than 150 pages report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the head-up display market, then read this report.



The study includes the head-up display market size and forecast for the head-up display market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use industry, component and the region.



Some of the Head-Up Display companies profiled in this report include Nippon Seiki, Continental, Visteon, Denso, BAE Systems, Pioneer Corporation, Microvision, Thales Group, Garmin, Panasonic, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Head-up display market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Head-up display market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by product type, component, end use industry, and region.

Market size by various segments such as by product type, component, end use industry, and region. Regional analysis: Head-up display market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Head-up display market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for head-up display in the head-up display market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for head-up display in the head-up display market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for head-up display in the head-up display market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for head-up display in the head-up display market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the head-up display market by product type (conventional HUD and AR-based HUD), end use industry (aviation and automotive), component (video generators, projectors/projection units, display units, software, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the head-up display market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the head-up display market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this head-up display market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the head-up display market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the head-up display market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this head-up display market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this head-up display area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, head-up display market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Head-Up Display Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Head-Up Display Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Conventional HUD

3.3.2: AR-Based HUD

3.4: Global Head-Up Display Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Aviation,

3.4.2: Automotive

3.5: Global Head-Up Display Market by Component

3.5.1: Video Generators

3.5.2: Projectors/Projection Units

3.5.3: Display Units

3.5.4: Software

3.5.5: Others (relay optics, magnifier glass, and control panel)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Geography

4.1: Global Head-Up Display (HUD) Market by Region

4.2: North American Head-Up Display (HUD) Marke

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Aviation and Automotive

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Conventional HUD and AR based HUD

4.2.3: United States Head-Up Display (HUD) Market

4.2.4: Canadian Head-Up Display (HUD) Market

4.2.5: Mexican Head-Up Display (HUD) Market

4.3: European Head-Up Display (HUD) Market

4.4: APAC Head-Up Display (HUD) Market

4.5: RoW Head-Up Display (HUD) Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Head-Up Display Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Head-Up Display Market by End-use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Head-Up Display Market by Component

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Head-Up Display Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Head-Up Display Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Head-Up Display Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Nippon Seiki

7.2: Continental

7.3: Visteon

7.4: Denso

7.5: BAE Systems

7.6: Pioneer Corporation

7.7: Microvision

7.8: Thales Group

7.9: Garmin

7.10: Panasonic



