New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Docker Monitoring Market By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916816/?utm_source=GNW



United States docker monitoring market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for the growth of US docker monitoring market is the requirement to look after the condition of docker containers.



Moreover, surging demand for improving application performance across dynamic container environment is further estimated to boost the market growth during the next five years.In addition to this, growing utility of multi-cloud environment among enterprises is further expected to give a healthy push to the market growth over the coming years.



However, the market is likely to get subdued during the coming years because of the complex docker container security solutions.

The United States docker monitoring market is segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, end user, region and company.Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.



Out of which, utility of the docker monitoring in large enterprises is much higher when compared to that of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This high growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of trending technologies such as docker and dockerized applications for enhancing speed and agility of these services.

Major players operating in the United States docker monitoring market include Dynatrace, AppDynamics, New Relic, Broadcom, Microsoft, Datadog, Sysdig, Splunk, BMC Software, IBM, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States docker monitoring market.

• To classify and forecast United States docker monitoring market based on component, organization size, deployment, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States docker monitoring market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States docker monitoring market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United States docker monitoring market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States docker monitoring market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States docker monitoring market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Docker monitoring service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to docker monitoring

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States docker monitoring market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Software

o Services

• Market, By Organization Size:

o SME’s

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Deployment:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• Market, By End User:

o BFSI

o Retail and E-Commerce

o IT and Telecom

o Media and Entertainment

o Travel and Hospitality

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States docker monitoring market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916816/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001