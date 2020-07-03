Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Foam Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in automotive foam have undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional bulk foams to advanced Spray Foams. The rising wave of new technologies, such as polyolefin based foam and polyurethane based foams are creating significant potential in various vehicle platforms due to excellent mechanical strength, light weight, and wear and weathering resistance properties.



In automotive foam market, various technologies such as polyurethane based foam and polyolefin based foam are used in the seating, door panels, and bumper system applications. Increasing vehicle production and sales, growing demand for vehicle comfort, increasing demand for premium and luxury vehicles, and development of advanced seating system are creating new opportunities for various automotive foam technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive foam market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive lighting technology by material technology, application, and region.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive foam market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive foam market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive foam market? What are the latest developments in automotive foam technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this automotive foam market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive foam technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Foam Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive Foam Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Polyurethane based foam

4.2.2. Polyolefin based foam

4.2.3. Other

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Seating

4.3.1.1. Polyurethane based foam

4.3.1.2. Polyolefin based foam

4.3.1.3. Other

4.3.2. Door Panels

4.3.2.1. Polyurethane based foam

4.3.2.2. Polyolefin based foam

4.3.2.3. Other

4.3.3. Bumper System

4.3.3.1. Polyurethane based foam

4.3.3.2. Polyolefin based foam

4.3.3.3. Other

4.3.4. Other

4.3.4.1. Polyurethane based foam

4.3.4.2. Polyolefin based foam

4.3.4.3. Other



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive Foam Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive Foam Market

5.2.1. United States Automotive Foam Market

5.2.2. Canadian Automotive Foam Market

5.2.3. Mexican Automotive Foam Market

5.3. European Automotive Foam Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Automotive Foam Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Foam Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Foam Market

5.4. APAC Automotive Foam Market

5.4.1. Chinese Automotive Foam Market

5.4.2. Japanese Automotive Foam Market

5.4.3. Indian Automotive Foam Market

5.4.4. South Korean Automotive Foam Market

5.5. ROW Automotive Foam Market



6. Latest Development and Innovation in Automotive Foam Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Foam Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Foam Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Foam Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive Foam Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Foam Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Foam Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Armacell International

9.2. BASF SE

9.3. Rogers Corporation

9.4. Bridgestone Corporation

9.5. The Woodbridge Group

9.6. Recticel

9.7. Borealis

9.8. Saint-Gobain



