United States digital therapeutics market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period.The United States digital therapeutics market is driven by the growing smartphones and internet penetration.



Additionally, associated advantages such as affordable cost, transforming patient care, better clinical outcomes delivery, among others associated with digital therapeutics are further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing expenditure and new products & software launches by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years.



The United States digital therapeutics market is segmented based on product, sales channel, application, company and region.Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into preventive applications and treatment applications.



The treatment applications segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in treatment and healthcare costs due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, renal diseases, among others. Additionally, these provide cost effective solutions thereby driving the growth of market in the country.



Major players operating in the United States digital therapeutics market include Noom Inc., Livongo Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., Proteus Digital Health Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Akili Interactive Labs, Better Therapeutics, Happify, Mango Health, Click Therapeutics, Canary Health, Cognoa, Dthera Sciences, Mindstrong Health, 2Morrow Inc., Ginger, Fitbit Inc. (Twin Health Inc.), Livongo Health, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States digital therapeutics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• United States Digital Therapeutics Market, By Product:

o Software

o Device

• United States Digital Therapeutics Market, By Sales Channel:

o B2B

- Providers

- Payers

- Employers

- Pharmaceutical Companies

- Others

o B2C

- Patients

- Caregivers

• United States Digital Therapeutics Market, By Application:

o Preventive Applications

- Prediabetes

- Obesity

- Nutrition

- Lifestyle Management

- Others

o Treatment Applications

- Diabetes

- CNS Disorders

- Chronic Respiratory Disorders

- Musculoskeletal Disorders

- Cardiovascular Diseases

- Smoking Cessation

- Medication Adherence

- Gastrointestinal Disorders

- Substance Use & Addiction Management

- Rehabilitation & Patient Care

- Others

• United States Digital Therapeutics Market, By Region:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South



