|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|07/08/2020
|07/08/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|11,000
|649
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|102.433
|/
|1.210
|109.880
|/
|-0.247
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|7
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|19,950
|1,309
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|7
|2
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|7
|2
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|102.433
|/
|1.210
|109.880
|/
|-0.247
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|102.477
|/
|1.170
|109.930
|/
|-0.255
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|102.433
|/
|1.210
|109.880
|/
|-0.247
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|102.454
|/
|1.190
|109.888
|/
|-0.248
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|102.477
|/
|1.170
|109.930
|/
|-0.255
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|102.330
|/
|1.300
|109.575
|/
|-0.196
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|102.428
|/
|1.210
|109.745
|/
|-0.224
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.81
|2.02
