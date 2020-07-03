Series RIKB 21 0805RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 07/08/202007/08/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 11,000649
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 102.433/1.210109.880/-0.247
Total Number of Bids Received 187
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 19,9501,309
Total Number of Successful Bids 72
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 72
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 102.433/1.210109.880/-0.247
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 102.477/1.170109.930/-0.255
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 102.433/1.210109.880/-0.247
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 102.454/1.190109.888/-0.248
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 102.477/1.170109.930/-0.255
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 102.330/1.300109.575/-0.196
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 102.428/1.210109.745/-0.224
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.812.02