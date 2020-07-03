Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Array Instruments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global array instruments market is currently witnessing strong growth. An array instrument is used in laboratories for quantitatively and simultaneously monitoring the expression of multiple genes. It contains numerous small representative tissue samples from hundreds of different cases, which are assembled on a single histologic slide.



The high-throughput approach of the array instrument aids in locating chromosomal expressions and mutations in a genotype, as well as measuring and detecting gene expressions at the messenger RNA (mRNA) or protein level. As a result, it finds applications in molecular and cell biology, genetics, molecular pathology, and for synthesizing and sequencing nucleic acids.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, in confluence with the emerging need for their early detection and diagnosis, represents one of the key factors driving the global array instruments market growth. In addition to this, governments of several countries are investing in the improvement of healthcare facilities, which in turn, is positively influencing the demand for array instruments, especially in emerging economies.



Furthermore, these instruments can be incorporated with a wide range of technologies, owing to which they find applications in different areas of research, such as life sciences and drug discovery. For instance, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) microarrays are used for examining changes in gene expression by fluorescent labeling of complementary DNA, whereas tissue microarrays aid in identifying new diagnostic and prognostic markers and targeting cancer in human beings. Other than this, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as microarray-based comparative genomic hybridization (array CGH), is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global array instrument market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What is the breakup of the market based on the technology? What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global array instrument market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?



