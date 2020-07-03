New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Network Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916814/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market is driven by the launch of launch of 5G services in the kingdom.



Additionally, supportive government policies and schemes are further expected to propel the market during forecast years.For instance, the Communications and Information Technology Commission entered into an agreement with the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to make collaborations related to telecommunication sector.



Both the countries have collaborated for the development of telecom infrastructure. Furthermore, technological advancements, new product launches and increasing expenditure by major players in the country is expected to fuel the growth of market until 2025.



The Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, network type, end user, company and region.Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service.



The service component can be further bifurcated into professional and managed. The professional services component segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since these are the most preferred type of services which form the backbone of the telecom infrastructure.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market include ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, CommScope, Inc, Fortinet, Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Juniper Networks and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market based on component, deployment mode, network type, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the services, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Telecom ICT infrastructure service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to telecom ICT infrastructure

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Hardware

- Networking Equipment

- Transmitting Device

- End Point Device

o Software

- Operations Support Software

- Business Support Software

- Network Management Software

- Others

o Service

- Professional

- Managed

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

• Market, By Network Type:

o Fixed

o Wireless

• Market, By End User:

o Telecom Service Providers

o Enterprises

o Government

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Western Region

o Central Region

o Eastern Region

o Rest of Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





