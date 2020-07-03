3 July 2020

G4S PLC

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHANGES

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”), the leading global security company today announces that Adine Grate joins the board of G4S as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Ms Grate will also become a member of the Audit Committee and of the Risk Committee. G4S further announces that, having served on the board for over nine years, Winnie Kin Wah Fok will retire from the board on 30 September 2020.

Commenting on the announced changes, John Connolly, G4S chairman said:

“On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Adine Grate to G4S. Adine’s investment management experience as well as her experience in technology enabled, global businesses will be invaluable to our board, as we continue to implement our technology enabled security strategy.

I would like to thank Winnie for her outstanding contribution to the board and to wish her every success for the future.”

Adine Grate’s Biography:

Adine is a highly experienced board director, in both non-executive and executive roles. Adine has more than 25 years of experience in international business. Formerly, she had a long and distinguished career with Investor AB (the leading owner of Nordic-based international companies controlled by the Wallenberg family) where she was an executive vice president and a director of the Executive Board. At Investor AB, Adine held a broad portfolio of senior responsibilities including heading corporate finance, corporate governance, equity capital markets, public affairs, strategy and co-managing the portfolio of listed investments.

Adine is currently a senior advisor to CK Hutchison Holdings, a Council Member of the Swedish Chamber Commerce in the UK, director of a small number of private companies and runs her own business advisory company. Her recent board directorships have included roles as non-executive director of Sky Plc (the leading listed media company in Europe until its acquisition by Comcast) between 2013 and 2018, Sampo Plc (the largest listed financial holding group in the Nordic region) between 2011 to 2019, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (an international biopharmaceutical company) between 2010 and 2016, director of Three Group (a major telecom group belonging to the Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings) between 2001- 2019 and of AP7, the Swedish state-owned investment fund where she was Vice Chairman between 2011 and 2019.

Her primary sectoral interest over the years has been in TMT and financial services where-in she has had a particular focus on technological and business innovation. Through her work Adine has been involved both in the development and implementation of transformative corporate plans and the successful completion of large M&A.

