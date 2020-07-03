Kambi Group plc (Malta Registration Number C49768) of Level 3, Quantum House, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex XBX1120, Malta (the “Company”) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on the 3 July 2020, in Sweden (the “Meeting”).



_____________________________________________________________________________________

Three extraordinary resolutions (a, b and c respectively) were presented to the Meeting, all of which were unanimously approved by the members present at the Meeting:

Authority to issue options to be allotted with Ordinary B shares in the Company approved;



Authority to issue and allot shares for payment in kind approved;



Authority to acquire own shares approved.





By order of the Board

Joseph Ghio

Company Secretary





About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 850 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB. Redeye AB, Certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.

Attachment