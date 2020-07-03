Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ring Main Unit Market by Type (Gas, Air, Oil, and Solid Dielectric), Installation (Outdoor, and Indoor), Application (Distribution Utilities, Industries, and Infrastructure & Transportation), Voltage Rating, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ring main unit market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The modernization of infrastructure in the US and the growing adoption of renewable energy in China are the major driving factors for the overall ring main unit market growth.



Furthermore, According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), nearly 60% of the distribution poles in the US are 30-50 years old, and 70% transformers are 25 years old and approaching the end of their useful life. Aging infrastructure is resulting in power blackouts in the region, leading to economic losses. Replacement of old power infrastructure is expected to provide growth opportunities for the ring main unit market.



The outdoor segment is the largest and fastest-growing ring main unit market during the forecast period



The outdoor segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the ring main unit market share. Outdoor ring main units are installed outdoors and suitable for harsh environmental conditions and temperatures. Outdoor ring main units are demanded where there are no particular space constraints for the installation of ring main units. Increasing investments in distribution networks due do the rise in urbanization in developing countries is expected to drive the market for outdoor ring main units.



The distribution utilities segment is projected to dominate the ring main unit market during the forecast period



The distribution utilities segment is predicted to dominate the ring main unit market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for power, which leads to the installation of new substations, resulting in an increase in the demand for ring main units. However, due to COVID-19, there will be a delay in the ongoing projects, which will have a negative impact on the demand for ring main units in the next 2 years.



The gas-insulated segment is projected to dominate the ring main unit market during the forecast period



The gas-insulated segment is expected to dominate the ring main unit market during the forecast period. Gas-insulated ring main units use SF6 gas and occupy less space than air and oil insulated ring main units. Hence, they are more demanded across utilities. Also, gas-insulated ring main units are easy to maintain and operate. With the growing power consumption in China, the US, and India, gas-insulated ring main units are expected to witness remarkable growth in the future.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Africa & Middle East. Power generation capacity expansion and shift toward renewable energy sources in countries like China, India, and Japan are increasing the ring main unit demand in Asia Pacific. According to IEA, the power sector in sub-Saharan Africa requires an additional investment of about USD 450 billion by 2040, leading to an increase in the demand for ring main units. The COVID-19 outbreak is profoundly affecting both the service and manufacturing sectors alike. With more and more countries restoring to nationwide lockdown to prevent a further spike in the spread of the disease, the African economy has slowed down due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in countries such as South Africa and Egypt.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Ring Main Unit Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Ring Main Unit Market, by Region

4.3 Ring Main Unit Market, by Type

4.4 Ring Main Unit Market, by Installation

4.5 Ring Main Unit Market, by Application

4.6 Ring Main Unit Market, by Voltage Rating



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Capacity Additions and Enhancement Plans for Distribution Networks

5.3.1.2 Modernization of Existing Power Infrastructure by Integrating It With Smart Capabilities

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Reduced Profit Margins of Utilities Due to Declining Energy Cost

5.3.2.2 High Cost as Compared to Conventional Switchgears

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Renewable Energy Sector

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Presence of Low-Quality Counterfeits and Gray Market

5.3.4.2 Increasing Product Cost Due to Shortage of Components/Parts Due to Covid-19

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Component Manufacturing

5.4.3 Hardware Assembly

5.4.4 Distribution & Post-Sales Services

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Ring Main Units for Utilities

5.5.1.1 Sc Coburg Used Eco-Friendly Ring Main Units from Abb Which Helped in Increasing Reliability of Power Supply

5.5.1.2 Tenega Naisonal Berhad Used Sabre Ring Main Units from Lucy Electric to Develop Electrical Distribution Infrastructure



6 Scenario Analysis

6.1 Scenario Analysis

6.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.1.2 Realistic Scenario

6.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario



7 Ring Main Unit Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gas Insulated

7.2.1 Advantage of Compactness to Drive the Segment

7.3 Air Insulated

7.3.1 Modernization of Electricity Distribution in Developing Countries Wil Drive the Segment

7.4 Oil Insulated

7.4.1 Growing Industrial Sector in Asia-Pacific and Middle East Wil Drive the Segment

7.5 Solid Dielectric

7.5.1 Benefits Like Operational Safety and Low Carbon Emissions to Drive the Segment



8 Ring Main Unit Market, by Installation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Outdoor

8.2.1 Increasing Installation of Solar and Wind Power Plants Will Drive the Segment

8.3 Indoor

8.3.1 Growing Industrial & Commercial Sectors in Developing Countries Will Drive the Segment



9 Ring Main Unit Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Distribution Utilities

9.2.1 Increasing T&D Investments to Meet the Growing Power Demand Will Drive the Segment

9.3 Industries

9.3.1 Advantages Such as Uninterrupted Power Supply and Fault Protection Will Drive the Segment

9.4 Infrastructure & Transportation

9.4.1 Growing Demand for Using Smart Distribution Networks to Drive the Segment



10 Ring Main Unit Market, by Voltage Rating

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Up to 15 kv

10.2.1 Increasing Commercial Establishments to Drive the Segment

10.3 16-25 Kv

10.3.1 Increasing Investments in Railways and Growing Usage in Small-Scale Industries to Drive the Segment

10.4 Above 25 kv

10.4.1 Growing Usage in Large-Scale Industries Will Drive Demand



11 Ring Main Unit Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Global Ring Main Unit Market

11.3 North America

11.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on North America

11.3.1.1 US

11.3.1.1.1 Modernization of Aging Infrastructure is Expected to Boost the Ring Main Unit Demand in the US

11.3.1.2 Canada

11.3.1.2.1 Increasing Investments in Wind Energy to Foster the Ring Main Unit Demand in Canada

11.3.1.3 Mexico

11.3.1.3.1 Increasing Investments in Electric Power Infrastructure and Focus on Renewable Power Generatio to Boost the Demand in Mexico

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Europe

11.4.1.1 Germany

11.4.1.1.1 Growth in Economy and Sustainable Growth in the Renewable Sector to Boost the Market in Germany

11.4.1.2 France

11.4.1.2.1 Growth in Renewable Energy Consumption to Drive the Ring Main Unit Market in France

11.4.1.3 UK

11.4.1.3.1 Increase in T&D Investments and Clean Energy Targets Drive the Market in the UK

11.4.1.4 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Asia-Pacific

11.5.1.1 India

11.5.1.1.1 Renovating Existing Power Plants and Expanding Power Capacity Might Fuel the Demand for Ring Main Units in India

11.5.1.2 Japan

11.5.1.2.1 Focus on the Rebuilding of Power Grids and Substations Might Drive the Ring Main Unit Demand in the Country

11.5.1.3 China

11.5.1.3.1 Shift Toward Unconventional Resources of Energy to the Renewables Likely to Create Growth Opportunities in the Country

11.5.1.4 Malaysia

11.5.1.4.1 Efforts to Reduce Co2 Emissions by Diversifying Electricity Fuel Mix to Drive the Market in Malaysia

11.5.1.5 South Korea

11.5.1.5.1 Government Initiative Toward Power Generation Through Renewable Energy Sources Might Drive the South Korean Ring Main Unit Market

11.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.6 Middle East

11.6.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Middle East

11.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.1.1.1 Investment in Power Projects is Expected to Drive the Market in Saudi Arabia

11.6.1.2 Uae

11.6.1.2.1 Growth in Infrastructure and Shift Toward Renewable Energy to Fuel the Demand in the Uae

11.6.1.3 Kuwait

11.6.1.3.1 Rise in Demand for Electricity to Boost the Demand in Kuwait

11.6.1.4 Qatar

11.6.1.4.1 Growth in Investments in the Renewable Sector is Likely to Drive Qatar'S Market

11.6.1.5 Rest of the Middle East

11.7 Africa

11.7.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Africa

11.7.1.1 South Africa

11.7.1.1.1 Increasing Electricity Demand & Investments in the Power Sector to Drive the South African Market

11.7.1.2 Egypt

11.7.1.2.1 Government Initiative to Expand Power Generation Capacity is Likely to Bring Ring Main Unit Demand in the Country

11.7.1.2.2 Rest of Africa

11.8 South America

11.8.1 Impact of Covid-19 on South America

11.8.1.1 Brazil

11.8.1.1.1 Modernization of Existing Power Infrastructure and High Electricity Demand in the Country to Increase Demand for Ring Main Units

11.8.1.2 Argentina

11.8.1.2.1 Increasing Renewable Energy Capacity to Foster the Demand in Argentina

11.8.1.3 Rest of South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

12.3 Market Evaluation Framework

12.4 Key Market Developments

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Investments & Expansions

12.4.3 Contracts & Agreements

12.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

13.1.1 Star

13.1.2 Innovators

13.1.3 Pervasive

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2 Company Profile

13.2.1 Abb

13.2.2 Siemens

13.2.3 Eaton

13.2.4 Schneider Electric

13.2.5 Larsen & Toubro

13.2.6 Ls Electric

13.2.7 Lucy Electric

13.2.8 C&S Electric

13.2.9 Tiepco

13.2.10 Entec Electric & Electronic

13.2.11 Orecco Electric

13.2.12 Ormazabal

13.2.13 Natus

13.2.14 Alfanar

13.2.15 Wenzhou Rockwell Transformer

13.2.16 Yueqing Liyond Electric

13.2.17 China Transpowers Electric

13.2.18 Indkom Engineering

13.2.19 Hunan Electric Union

13.2.20 Swati Switchgears



