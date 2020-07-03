New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Contract Management Software Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Business Function, By Offering, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916791/?utm_source=GNW



United States contract management software market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.The United States contract management software market is driven by the growing demand for agile contract management, changes in compliance, increased complexity owing to diversity in sales and licensing models, among others.



Additionally, surging demand for efficient contract management services to manage the ever-rising contract volumes is further anticipated to propel the market through 2025.



The United States contract management software market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, business function, offering, organization size, end user industry, company and region.Based on organization size, the market can be divided into SMEs and large enterprises.



The SMEs segment is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period because the contract management software in these organizations can help in better risk mitigation, reduced administrative overhead, reduced cost of compliance, favorable business outcome, among others.Based on end user industry, the market can be fragmented into healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecom and others.



The healthcare segment dominates the United States contract management software market since the use of this software in hospitals streamlines their workflow by saving time and mitigating the risk of missing any important steps. Additionally, the effective management of critical contract documents and patient information and records with less manual labor further helps in reducing healthcare costs.



Major players operating in the United States contract management software market include Aaveneir, Agiloft, Apptus, CLM Matrix, CobbleStone Software, Conga, Concord, ContractWorks, IBM, Determine and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States contract management software market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States contract management software market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





