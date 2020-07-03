Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sortation Systems - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sortation Systems market accounted for $4,692.00 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $8,062.67 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. With the aid of modern technologies the demand for market is rising among several industries, and need for automated material handling systems such as cost savings, labor efficiency, and space constraints are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, lack of digital development in developing countries is restraining the market.
Sortation system identifies, inducts, separates, merges, and conveys the products to specific destinations using a variety of devices controlled by task-specific software. Sorters are used in different applications such as such as post and parcel, airport, food and beverages, retail, and pharmaceuticals depending upon the product type and the required rate.
On the basis of geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to presence of various sortation system providers and rapid industrialization.
Some of the key players in Sortation Systems Market include Interroll Holding AG, Viastore Systems Gmbh, Murata Machinery Ltd, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Beumer Group Gmbh, Dematic Corp., KNAPP AG, Bastian Solutions Inc., Vanderlande Industries Nederland BV, Honeywell Intelligrated, Siemens AG, OKURA YUSOKI, Interroll, KION Group, TGW Group, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
Configurations Covered:
Product Types Covered:
Throughput Covered:
Weights Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Configuration
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Tilt Tray Sortation Systems
5.3 Pop-up Wheel Sortation Systems
5.4 Cross Belt Sortation Systems
5.5 Sliding Shoe Sortation Systems
5.6 Air Assisted Sortation Systems
5.7 Transfer Car Sortation Systems
6 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Linear Sortation Systems
6.3 Loop Sortation Systems
7 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Throughput
7.1 Introduction
7.2 5, 000-10, 000 Units/hour
7.3 Below 5, 000 Units/hour
7.4 10, 000-15, 000 Units/hour
7.5 Above 15, 000 Units/hour
8 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Weight
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 5 kg
8.3 5-20 kg
8.4 20-35 kg
8.5 Above 35 kg
9 Global Sortation Systems Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food and Beverage
9.3 Logistics & Transportation
9.4 E-commerce and Retail
9.5 Consumer Packaged Goods
9.6 Pharmaceutical & Medical
9.7 Post & Parcel Sector
9.8 Large Airports
10 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Interroll Holding AG
12.2 Viastore Systems Gmbh
12.3 Murata Machinery Ltd
12.4 Daifuku Co. Ltd
12.5 Beumer Group Gmbh
12.6 Dematic Corp.
12.7 KNAPP AG
12.8 Bastian Solutions Inc.
12.9 Vanderlande Industries Nederland BV
12.10 Honeywell Intelligrated
12.11 Siemens AG
12.12 OKURA YUSOKI,
12.13 Interroll
12.14 KION Group
12.15 TGW Group
12.16 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwj107
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: