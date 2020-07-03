Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sortation Systems - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sortation Systems market accounted for $4,692.00 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $8,062.67 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. With the aid of modern technologies the demand for market is rising among several industries, and need for automated material handling systems such as cost savings, labor efficiency, and space constraints are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, lack of digital development in developing countries is restraining the market.



Sortation system identifies, inducts, separates, merges, and conveys the products to specific destinations using a variety of devices controlled by task-specific software. Sorters are used in different applications such as such as post and parcel, airport, food and beverages, retail, and pharmaceuticals depending upon the product type and the required rate.



On the basis of geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to presence of various sortation system providers and rapid industrialization.



Some of the key players in Sortation Systems Market include Interroll Holding AG, Viastore Systems Gmbh, Murata Machinery Ltd, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Beumer Group Gmbh, Dematic Corp., KNAPP AG, Bastian Solutions Inc., Vanderlande Industries Nederland BV, Honeywell Intelligrated, Siemens AG, OKURA YUSOKI, Interroll, KION Group, TGW Group, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.



Configurations Covered:

Tilt Tray Sortation Systems

Pop-up Wheel Sortation Systems

Cross Belt Sortation Systems

Sliding Shoe Sortation Systems

Air Assisted Sortation Systems

Transfer Car Sortation Systems

Product Types Covered:

Linear Sortation Systems

Loop Sortation Systems

Throughput Covered:

5, 000-10, 000 Units/hour

Below 5, 000 Units/hour

10, 000-15, 000 Units/hour

Above 15, 000 Units/hour

Weights Covered:

Up to 5 kg

5-20 kg

20-35 kg

Above 35 kg

End Users Covered:

Food and Beverage

Logistics & Transportation

E-commerce and Retail

Consumer Packaged Goods

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Post & Parcel Sector

Large Airports

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Configuration

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tilt Tray Sortation Systems

5.3 Pop-up Wheel Sortation Systems

5.4 Cross Belt Sortation Systems

5.5 Sliding Shoe Sortation Systems

5.6 Air Assisted Sortation Systems

5.7 Transfer Car Sortation Systems



6 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Linear Sortation Systems

6.3 Loop Sortation Systems



7 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Throughput

7.1 Introduction

7.2 5, 000-10, 000 Units/hour

7.3 Below 5, 000 Units/hour

7.4 10, 000-15, 000 Units/hour

7.5 Above 15, 000 Units/hour



8 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Weight

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 5 kg

8.3 5-20 kg

8.4 20-35 kg

8.5 Above 35 kg



9 Global Sortation Systems Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food and Beverage

9.3 Logistics & Transportation

9.4 E-commerce and Retail

9.5 Consumer Packaged Goods

9.6 Pharmaceutical & Medical

9.7 Post & Parcel Sector

9.8 Large Airports



10 Global Sortation Systems Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Interroll Holding AG

12.2 Viastore Systems Gmbh

12.3 Murata Machinery Ltd

12.4 Daifuku Co. Ltd

12.5 Beumer Group Gmbh

12.6 Dematic Corp.

12.7 KNAPP AG

12.8 Bastian Solutions Inc.

12.9 Vanderlande Industries Nederland BV

12.10 Honeywell Intelligrated

12.11 Siemens AG

12.12 OKURA YUSOKI,

12.13 Interroll

12.14 KION Group

12.15 TGW Group

12.16 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwj107

