New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Artificial Neural Network Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916790/?utm_source=GNW



United States artificial neural network market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period.The United States artificial neural network market is driven by the enhanced processing power, learning ability and speed of neural networks.



Additionally, increasing use of emerging technologies to detect complex nonlinear relationship between variables and patterns is further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand to train large volumes of data sets with low supervision fosters the market.



The United States artificial neural network market is segmented based on component, application, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, company and region.Based on component, the market can be categorized into solutions, platform/API and services.



The solutions segment is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period.This can be ascribed to the fact that an efficient artificial neural network solution offers greater flexibility to developers for programming owing to the ability to design and train customized deep neural networks.



Additionally, artificial neural network solutions help organizations to perform cognitive functions such as problem-solving and machine learning.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into image recognition, signal recognition, data mining and others.



The data mining segment dominates the market attributable to the growing demand to extract hidden predictive information from huge databases.



Major players operating in the United States artificial neural network market include Google, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Intel, Qualcomm, Ward Systems, GMDH, LLC, NeuralWare, Clarifai and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States artificial neural network market.

• To classify and forecast United States artificial neural network market based on component, application, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States artificial neural network market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States artificial neural network market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States artificial neural network market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States artificial neural network market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Artificial neural network service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to artificial neural network

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States artificial neural network market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Solutions

o Platform/API

o Services

• Market, By Application:

o Image Recognition

o Signal Recognition

o Data Mining

o Others

• Market, By Deployment Model:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Industry Vertical:

o Banking

o Financial Services & Insurance

o Retail & Ecommerce

o IT & Telecom

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare & Life Sciences

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States artificial neural network market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916790/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001