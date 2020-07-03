New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immune Health Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05918017/?utm_source=GNW





The global immune health supplements market is expected to witness consistent growth following the outbreak of COVID-19. Vitamins and minerals are used as a major source of immunity ingredients. The flexibility in storage options, the demand for combined formulations with multiple benefits, increased consumer education levels, informed consumers, and the rise in health concerns among connected consumers are expected to fuel the demand for immune supplements during the forecast period. Herbal extracts are the fastest-growing ingredient, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% from 2020–2025. Herbal immunity supplements such as echinacea, elderberry, astragalus, garlic, and andrographis are expected to pose additional sales with the growth of the vegan population and flexitarians.



The onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 has stimulated the demand and sale forecast for immune supplements. Unlike the FMCG industry, which has confronted the demand and sales challenges during the pandemic, the immune supplement market witnessed a spike in sales during Q1 2020. More than 50% of consumers have increased their consumption levels and over 30% have planned to increase in the latter half of 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the immune health supplements market during the forecast period:



• Growth in Medicinal Mushrooms

• Growth in Preventive Health Expenditures

• Rise in Chronic Illnesses and Outbreak of Pandemics

• Growth in Probiotic Supplements



The study considers the present scenario of the immune health supplements market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by ingredient, source, form, distribution, and geography. The vitamin segment accounted for over 26% of the total revenue in 2019. The wide availability and proven health benefits of vitamin A, D, C, K, E, and B complex in supporting the immune system is driving the segment. The sale boost in vitamin C has been high since the outbreak of COVID-19, especially in APAC, Europe, and North America. The surge is expected to continue during the forecast period as the preventive measures have been accelerated.

The herbal and botanical extracts segment is expected to be the fastest-growing one in the market with a CAGR of over 12%. The growth in the vegan population, flexitarians, and consumers seeking plant-based alternatives with fewer side-effects is driving the demand for the segment. The growth is also associated with the importance of clean labels and health claims.

A low level of zinc, iron, copper, and magnesium in the body decreases the resistance against infections, thereby negatively impacting the immune system. The encouraging results related to the consumption of minerals is expected to generate a surge in mineral-based supplements during the forecast period.



More than 90% of vendors offer immune health supplements in the capsule format. Soft gels pills offer an easy route to consume vitamins, minerals. With advances such as delay release formula in probiotics and combined formula for minerals & vitamins are found to be more effective in the market. Over 60% of new product launches are happening in the segment. Further, capsules are also expected to withstand temperature fluctuations compared to other forms.



The dominance of vitamins and minerals in a plant-based health supplement serves as a major factor for the growth of the segment. The impact of COVID-19 has reinforced the demand for vitamin C in the form of gummies and chewable from elderberry, cranberry, and other fruits, which has accelerated to the growth further. The increasing demand for plant-based Omega 3, the availability of herbal dosages in powder and liquid forms, and the importance of vegan claims in immune supplements are some of the factors that can promote growth in the coming years. The growth in the number of organic retail outlets can increase the momentum for plant-based immunity supplements among domestic vendors in the market.



The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated in 2019 and is expected to keep the momentum during the forecast period. Markets such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil are purchasing immune health supplements from convenience stores, which come under the segment, which contributes to the overall revenue generation. Drug stores and pharmacies are the most preferred outlets after supermarkets & hypermarkets. Pharmacists act as a source of influence when it comes to the purchase of immune health supplements. This scenario has enforced vendors to rely on pharmacy chains and druggists across the world.



Segmentation by Ingredients

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Herbal/Botanical Extracts

• Omega 3 fatty Acids

• Amino Acids

• Probiotics

• Others



Segmentation by Form

• Capsule

• Tablets

• Powder

• Liquid



Segmentation by Source

• Plant-based

• Animal-based



Segmentation by Distribution

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Drug Stores/Pharmacy

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

North America was the largest market for immune health supplements in 2019, which was valued at $4.04 billion. The demand for immune supplements has been witnessing a high growth following the outbreak of COVID-19. Vendors are recommended to focus on intensifying distribution outlets that can help to maintain their market share. The growing obesity levels, high consumer awareness, and the rise in preventive expenditures are expected to fuel the growth during the period 2020–2025. In the US, there is an increasing trend among people to seek natural and organic substitutes for increasing immunity. Following the COVID-19 impact, the demand for these products is expected to surge further as the scope for plant-based ingredients is on the rise. As consumers in the region seek natural and organic products to overcome the impact of stress, sleep, and moods and to improve immunity, it can act as a window of opportunity for vendors to comply with the prevailing trend. With the market being prominent in North America, APAC is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global immune health supplements market share is highly competitive with a considerable number of vendors in the market. Clinically proven formulas and scientific researches are the major differentiating factors in the market that can substantially increase the level of investment. Other functional foods and beverages are posing a threat to the consumption of immune ingredients in the supplement form. Factors such as innovations, research, competitive landscape, availability of substitutes, stringent regulations from standard bodies can further intensify the market dynamics.



Prominent Vendors

• Nutrilite

• EuroPharma

• Glanbia

• Now Foods

• Bio Tech Pharmacal



Other Prominent Vendors

• Cellderm Technologies Inc

• Usana

• Bayer

• Nutramax

• Vital Nutrients

• Seroyal

• DuPont

• Nutrigold

• BioGaia

• Renew Life

• AB-BIOTICS

• Super Smart

• Essential Formulas

• Daflorn



Key Questions Answered1. What is the global immune health supplements market size and growth rate?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the dietary supplements market?

3. What are the fastest-growing segment/geography in the health supplements industry?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the immune health supplements market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

