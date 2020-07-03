Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Parts Manufacturing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market accounted for $855.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1456.89 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rise in passenger & freight traffic, and increase in the rate of aircraft fleet replacement are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as fluctuation in the raw material prices is hampering the market growth.



The emphasis on reducing environmental pollution caused by commercial and defense aircraft warrants an increase in fuel efficiency. To increase fuel efficiency aircraft engineers around the world are decreasing aircraft weight by adopting lightweight, new generation parts. Most of the aircraft manufacturing is integrated across the value chain and are highly active in the parts manufacturing process. The companies have in-house production facilities as well as supplier contracts for the procurement of these parts. The manufacturers are also involved in raw material procurement and designing and quality control of the parts offered by third party suppliers.



Based on the end user, the commercial aircraft segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the significant changes that are being incorporated in the aircraft structure to reduce the carbon emissions by replacing existing parts with lightweight materials which in turn increase the demand for the commercial aircraft. Also, the surge in demand for air travel followed by a surge in the number of airbuses filter down to a healthy growth in commercial aircraft parts manufacturing.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of aviation industry, augmenting the growth of MRO services thereby impacting aerospace parts manufacturing industry on a positive note. Furthermore, China and India are anticipated to emerge as the leading markets, owing to the rapid growth of aircraft part manufacturing and export activities.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market include Bridgestone Corporation, Dassault Systems, Eaton Corporation plc, Intrex Aerospace, JAMCO, Corporation, Lycoming Engines, Premium Aerotech, Rolls Royce Plc, Safran Group, Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd, Triumph Group, Woodward Inc, and Zodiac Aerospace.



Products Covered:

Aerostructure

Aircraft Manufacturing

Avionics

Cabin Interiors

Engine

Equipment, System, and Support

Insulation Components

End Users Covered:

Business Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aerostructure

5.3 Aircraft Manufacturing

5.4 Avionics

5.5 Cabin Interiors

5.6 Engine

5.7 Equipment, System, and Support

5.8 Insulation Components



6 Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Business Aircraft

6.3 Commercial Aircraft

6.4 Military Aircraft



7 Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Bridgestone Corporation

9.2 Dassault Systems

9.3 Eaton Corporation plc

9.4 Intrex Aerospace

9.5 JAMCO Corporation

9.6 Lycoming Engines

9.7 Premium Aerotech

9.8 Rolls Royce Plc

9.9 Safran Group

9.10 Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd

9.11 Triumph Group

9.12 Woodward Inc

9.13 Zodiac Aerospace



