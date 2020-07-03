New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazil Food Services Market By Sector, By System, By Restaurant Type, By Structure, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916777/?utm_source=GNW



Brazil food services market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The Brazil food services market is driven by the increasing penetration of food service outlets in the country and growing popularity of these outlets especially amidst the young and working population.



Also, the prevalent trend of purchasing food through online channels and platforms owing to attractive discounts is further projected to propel the market during forecast period.



The Brazil food services market is segmented based on sector, system, restaurant type, structure, company and regional distribution.Based on system, the market can be categorized into conventional, centralized, ready prepared and assembly-served.



The centralized system is expected to dominate the market during study period.This can be accredited to the associated benefits such as low labor and food costs and economies of scale as a result of which non-commercial food service outlets can implement a centralized system.



Additionally, centralized food service system is extensively used by airline caterers, large city schools, franchised organizations, among others.



Major players operating in the Brazil food services market include Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (McDonald’s Corp), Burger King Brasil, Doctor’s Associates Inc. (Subway), Brazil Fast Food Corp. (KFC), OLH Group (Dunkin Donuts), Vinci Partners (Dominos), Starbucks Coffee Company, Quality Is Our Recipe LLC, MADERO, Pizza Hut and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Brazil food services market.

• To classify and forecast Brazil food services market based on sector, system, restaurant type, structure, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Brazil food services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Brazil food services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Brazil food services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Brazil food services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Food services service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to food services

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Brazil food services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Sector:

o Commercial

o Non-Commercial

• Market, By System:

o Conventional

o Centralized

o Ready Prepared

o Assembly-Served

• Market, By Restaurant Type:

o Quick-Service Restaurants

o Full-Service Restaurants

o Cafes/Bars

o 100% Home Delivery

• Market, By Structure:

o Chained Outlets

o Independent Outlets

• Market, By Region:

o North

o North-East

o South

o Mid-West

o South-East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Brazil food services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916777/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001