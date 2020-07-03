At the meeting of the Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Sadam held on 03.07.2020, Aare Tark was elected the Chairman of the new Supervisory Board. He has been the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Sadam since October 2015. The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Sadam has 8 members, in addition to Aare Tark including Raigo Uukkivi, Ahti Kuningas, Urmas Kaarlep, Üllar Jaaksoo, Maarika Liivamägi, Riho Unt and Veiko Sepp.

The Supervisory Board also decided to recall Urmas Kaarlep, Raigo Uukkivi and Maarika Liivamägi from the Audit Committee and to appoint Riho Unt, Urmas Kaarlep, Raigo Uukkivi and Maarika Liivamägi as new members of the Audit Committee.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to audited financial results, Tallinna Sadam group’s sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.