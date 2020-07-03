Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Domestic and Foreign FDA Inspections and the COVID-19 Impact" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



FDA inspects many different kinds of firms. If the FDA regulates your product, they can show up at your lobby and say, I am here to conduct an inspection. What do you do? What have you done to prepare for an inspection? How do you deal with the investigator, including their personality? The scary part is having to explain the error of your ways to the FDA and above all, managing an administrative action, e.g., Warning Letter or Import Alert, or legal action, e.g., civil money penalties, seizure, injunction or prosecution. This course will help you with what you need to know and what you should do to survive an FDA inspection with the least possible pain.



Seminar Instructor Casper Uldriks is an "Ex-FDA Official" who has spent 32 years in FDA. He currently trains FDA personnel and counsels clients on a wide range of topics, including: FDA inspections; import operations; advertising and promotion; corrective and preventive actions; medical device reporting, and corporate reorganization to improve conformance to the FDA's requirements. He understands how the FDA thinks, operates, and where it is headed.



The course will cover the factors used by the FDA to schedule inspections. You will learn how to predict what an FDA investigator will do and what they will cover in the inspection. There should be no surprises if you have prepared properly. Firms need to understand the details about inspectional techniques to avoid making new problems for yourself during the inspection. You can save yourself a lot of corporate misery if you know what to do before, during, and after an inspection.



FDA conducts inspections based on well-established procedures. You can lower your anxiety level when you can predict what they will do during an inspection, what products they cover, and how they will document your problems. Any type of regulated firm should the ground rules of an inspection to keep it under control. You should be able to see the handwriting on the wall if it looks bad and prepare accordingly. You should understand what is at stake based on the progress of an inspection. How you respond to an investigator, to the inspection in general and to the FDA can seal your fate to an unhappy ending if you don't know what to do, how to do it, and how fast you need to do it. Questions are encouraged. What did you want to know about the FDA, but were always afraid to ask? What are the big mistakes firms make? Hear the firsthand accounts of an ex-FDA investigator.

Agenda



Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM PDT)



08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration



09.00 AM: Session Start



9:00 - 10:30 a.m.

FDA Legal Authority

FDA inspection plans and risk

Preparing for an inspection

Break 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.



10:45 - 12:00 p.m.

FDA Inspection Procedures

FDA staff guidance

FDA staff training

Lunch 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.



1:00 - 2:30 p.m.

Inspection strategy and technique (cont.)

Break 2:30 p.m. - 2:45



2:45 - 4:30p.m.

Inspection strategy and technique

War rooms

Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM PDT)



9:00 - 10:30 a.m.

Documenting violations

Collecting samples

Responding to inspectional observation (The 483)

Break 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.



10:45 - 12:00 p.m.

Responding to a Warning Letter

Legal enforcement actions

Lunch 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.



1:00 - 2:30 p.m.

Recall actions and procedures

The field District Office

The Center(s)

The recalling firm

Notifying the public

Break 2:30 - 2:45 p.m.



2:45 - 3:00 p.m.

Follow up inspections

Corrective and Preventive Actions

3:00 - 4:30 p.m.

Foreign inspections

Import Alert

