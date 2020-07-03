New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States AI in Fashion Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Category, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916789/?utm_source=GNW



United States AI in fashion market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period.The United States AI in fashion market is driven by the increasing need for inventory management and the growing influence of social media in the fashion industry.



Additionally, identifying future fashion trends in advance with customer’s buying behavior analysis and growing fast fashion retail are further expected to propel the growth of market over the coming years.



The United States AI in fashion market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, category, application, end user, company and region.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solutions and services.



The solutions segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the higher rate of adoption by fashion retailers and brands.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into product recommendation, product search & discovery, supply chain management & demand forecasting, creative designing & trend forecasting, customer relationship management, virtual assistants and others.



The product recommendation segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period on account of the rising adoption of social media and increasing customer awareness as fashion retailers are trying to provide every best possible service to their customers to enhance trust and hold them for a longer time.

Major players operating in the United States AI in fashion market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corp, Google Inc., Amazon Web Component Inc, Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Oracle Corporation, Mad Street Den Inc., Lily AI Inc, Stitch Fix Inc and others.



