The global clinical nutrition market reached $51 billion in 2019 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, the increasing incidence of malnutrition, and the increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable chronic diseases across the globe are a few major factors driving the growth of the market.



Malnutrition is a widespread healthcare challenge, affecting the lives of millions of people around the world. A high incidence of malnutrition among hospitalized patients, especially in APAC, is driving the demand for clinical nutrition, which is considered as the most effective solution for patients to reduce the mortality rate.



The outbreak of novel coronavirus has been a global catastrophe. The symptoms of COVID-19 span a spectrum, ranging from mild, self-limiting flu to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and finally, death. A higher percentage of people have died in Europe than in Asia. A recent meta-analysis from China involving 46,248 patients showed that the most prevalent comorbidities in people infected by COVID-19 were hypertension, followed by diabetes, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the clinical nutrition market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Use of Whey Protein in Clinical Nutrition

• Growing Popularity of Home-based Healthcare

• High Incidence of Malnutrition Among Hospitalized Patients

• Enteral Nutrition Driving Market Growth



The study considers the present scenario of the clinical nutrition market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation

The global nutrition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by route of administration, age group, application, end-users, distribution, and geography. The oral and enteral segment dominates a majority share of the market. The growing health awareness among consumers remains one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Although clinical nutritional supplements are generally prescribed to individuals that are at high risk of malnutrition, oral supplements are witnessing widespread inclusions in dieticians’ recommendations.



Hospitals constitute the largest end-user for clinical nutrition products globally. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, along with the growing number of preterm births and surgeries, has led to the growth of demand for clinical nutrition in hospitals.



Long-term care facilities (LTC) include includes ambulatory care facilities. The prevalence of protein-energy malnutrition in nursing homes residents range from 25–85%. Malnourishment in the elderly population can lead to poor clinical outcomes and increase the risk of mortality. Thus, clinical nutrition is generally recommended for patients in LTC facilities, which is driving growth.



Supermarkets and hypermarkets have been dominating the distribution landscape, and the channel is expected to continue its momentum during the forecast period. Drug stores and pharmacies are the most preferred outlets after supermarkets & hypermarkets. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are oriented toward supermarkets and traditional retail outlets. The other significant countries, such as Australia, depend keenly on drug stores and pharmacies.



Segmentation by Route of Administration

• Oral or Enteral

• Parenteral

Segmentation by Type

• Pediatric

• Adult

Segmentation by Application

• Malnutrition

• Metabolic Disorders

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Cancer

• Others

Segmentation by End-user

• Hospital

• LTC

• Homecare

• Individual

Segmentation by Distribution

• Institutional Sales

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Pharmacy

• Specialty Stores

• Online Channels

• Others



Insights by Geography

APAC accounts for the largest market share of the global clinical nutrition market. It is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The large prevalence of metabolic disorders such as diabetes is boosting the demand for nutritional supplement products. China has the largest number of people who have diabetes globally, with around 116 million people in 2019. The proportion of cancer deaths in Asia is about 57.3% higher than the cancer incidence rate. Thus, with such a prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for clinical nutrition products is expected to grow. The rise in the ageing population in the country is driving the medical nutrition market India.



North America was the second-largest clinical nutrition market accounting for 28% of the revenues in 2019. The US region is the major revenue contributor to the North America market. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the sales of medical nutrition products increased significantly in certain regions like China and the US.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Insights by Vendors

The global clinical nutrition market share is fragmented and is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of significant vendors in the market. The increasing demand for clinically proven formulas and scientific research is the major differentiating factor in the market than can substantially increase the level of investment required. As medical practitioners and pharmacists can serve as influencers for clinical nutrition products, vendors must establish a profitable relationship with them. Constant online engagement is necessary to increase influence among millennial and internet-oriented consumers as they consider online forums as a tool of suggestion and clarity. Collaborations with third-party vendors are crucial for market penetration.

Prominent Vendors

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danone

• Nestle Health Science

• Baxter International Inc.

• Braun



Other Prominent Vendors

• Mead Johnson

• Fresenius Kabi

• Perrigo Nutrition

• ICU Medical Inc.

• Otsuka Holding Co. Ltd.

• Meiji Holding Co. Ltd.

• Lonza Ltd.

• Ajinomoto Cambrooke

• Stepan Mead Johnson

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

• Sanofi

• Grifols S.A

• Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• American Regent Inc

• Exela Pharma Sciences

• Avadel Pharmaceutical

• Anazaohealth Corporation

• BASF SE



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the market size and compound annual growth rate of the clinical nutrition market?

2. What are the emerging clinical nutrition market trends that is going to drive the industry during the forecast period?

3. What are the factors influencing the growth of the hospitals segment during the forecast period?

4. What is the growth of the adult and pediatric segment market shares by 2025?

5. Who are the major key players in the clinical nutrition market, and what are their market shares?

6. How is the growing population in the Asia Pacific region impacting the growth of the clinical nutrition market?

7. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global medical nutrition market size?

