The global robotic lawn mower market size is expected to reach revenue of $1.3 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019–2025. The YOY growth of robotic lawnmowers will be in the double-digit due to the high demand from Europe, North America, and APAC, coupled with the rise in awareness of these devices in developing countries. The market demand will be fueled by the growth of the residential sector in these regions. The US and the UK incline to improve an aesthetic appeal through landscaping. Therefore, the demand for professional landscaping services is growing. As robotic lawnmowers appropriately appeal to a more niche target audience, the market has witnessed growth to pre-recessionary levels. In developed countries, the increase in the construction industry will contribute to the demand for robotic lawnmowers.



The global supply chain of garden products, finished goods, parts, and accessories has been facing disruptions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. OEMs depend on a complex global supply chain, which is mostly centered around China. Although garden product manufacturers keep sufficient inventories of lawnmowers and related accessories, and markets such as the US are witnessing stable demand in garden machinery despite the pandemic, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the robotic lawn mower market remains low.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the robotic lawn mower market during the forecast period:



• Growing Convergence of Consumer Electronics & IoT

• Increased Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

• Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers

• Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities



The study considers the present scenario of the robotic lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by lawn area, end-user, technology, distribution, and geography. Robotic lawnmowers suitable for small-sized lawns are popular in North America and Europe. In Europe, the demand for small-sized garden equipment is high, as most European lawns and gardens tend to be smaller than the US.



The market demand for medium-sized mowers is growing slowly across the world. The market landscape has been changing with vendors launching robotic lawn mower models specifically designed for lawn maintenance. Hence, several medium-sized mowers in stadiums in Europe and North America have adopted commercial robotic mowers in a bid to reduce dependence on manual labor and traditional lawnmowers.



The non-smart segment is expected to reach over $2 billion in 2025 during the period 2019?2025 on account of the low costs of basic models among consumers. The non-smart robotic lawn mower market share is expected to decline owing to the increasing popularity of smart models.



The smart segment is expected to reach 344.22 thousand units by 2025. In the era of Industry 4.0, the garden equipment industry is increasingly heading toward a world of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Robotic lawnmowers can leverage the benefits of machine learning to achieve greater efficiency, enhance product quality, and optimize workflows.



The distribution environment is rapidly evolving, with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are being spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. B2B commerce is witnessing the increase in expectations that are associated mainly with B2C, such as transparent pricing and communities and social connections. This is expected to continue further with a focus on lowering costs, improving efficiencies, and opening to new opportunities. With the robotic lawn mower market being highly time-sensitive, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to improve the speed to market maintenance parts and services.



The professional segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the period 2019–2025. Key factors driving the growth of the segment include innovations, legislation, technological advances, and consumer behaviors. Increasing innovations such as mobile-based services enable landscapers to perform operations effectively. North America is one of the most urbanized landscapes in the world, specifically in the US and Canada. Rapid urbanization in the region drives the focus on maintaining biodiversity and the fragile ecosystem. Thus, the popularity of landscaping fuels the growth of the lawnmower market.



By Lawn Area

• Small-sized (Below 3,000 sqm/ 32,300 sq.ft.)

• Medium-sized (3,001¬–10,000sqm/32,301–107,400 sq.ft.)

• Large-sized (Over 10,000 sqm/ 107,400 sq.ft.)



By Technology

• Smart

• Non-smart



By End-user

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses & Others



By Distribution

• Retail

o Dealers & Distributors

o Specialty Stores

o Mass Market Players

• Online



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The European robotic lawn mower market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025. The presence of several large and small-sized companies in the landscaping industry for construction and the design of landscaping maintenance equipment will offer stronger competition among the players. Europe, which is considered as one of the largest and leading in the gardening equipment segment, is mainly expected to be driven by commercial end-users that are profoundly increasing the usage of these machines in their respective businesses. Companies are expected to use robust ground management equipment, increasing the need for landscaping services in the area. A growing number of commercial spaces, with the number of public parks and lawn areas, is also boosting the demand for robotic lawn equipment in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Sweden

o Austria

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global robotic lawn mower market share is moderately fragmented with many local and international players. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in technical garden equipment such as robotic lawnmowers. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, and ZCS are the key leading vendors. The competition among these key players is intense, with the leading 50 companies account for 90% of the share.



Prominent Vendors

• Honda Motor Company

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA

• ZCS



Other Prominent Vendors

• AL-KO

• Alfred Kärcher

• Deere & Co.

• ZICOM

• Future Gen Robotics

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• Hitachi

• iRobot

• Linea Tielle

• LG

• Milagrow HumanTech

• Mamibot

• Ningbo NGP Industry

• Positec Tool (WORX)

• STIHL

• The SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

• The Kobi Company

• Turflynx

• Wiper Ecorobt (NIKO)

• Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

• ZIPPER Maschinen

• Volta



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the robotic lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the residential robotic lawn mower market?

3. What is a smart robotic lawn mower? How is it impacting the market in the European region?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the robotic lawn mower market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the robotic lawn mower market?

