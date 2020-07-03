DUBLIN, Ireland, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the world relied on conferences and in-person events to upskill employees, for networking opportunities, as well to generate leads and new customers, and foster future opportunities.



With events being cancelled or postponed for months, countries and companies issuing travel bans, and the world fearing a second wave of the pandemic, many companies have turned to moving their events and conferences online. That is where Research and Markets comes in, offering companies a way to promote their online events through Research and Markets’ extensive global client base.

Partnering with Research and Markets will assist event and conference companies in adapting to the ongoing global crisis by enabling those companies to connect with business leaders in over 800 industries.

Research and Markets has been the world’s largest online store for market research, webinars, courses, events, databases, and other B2B information products for 20 years. They have clients in 176 countries, including over 400 of the Fortune 500, and their site receives 500,000 unique visitors a month.

“We use a wide range of sales and marketing techniques, including a dedicated telesales team, web-based marketing, affiliate programs and opt-in emails to ensure that your event reaches the right audience,” said General Manager Cliff Sheridan. “Listing your events with Research and Markets is a simple way to gain valuable exposure to new audiences for your events at no cost to you.”

Research and Markets’ increased focus on online events could help thousands of corporations transition into a new normal for the global marketplace.

To learn more about how your company can source more delegates for your online events and transition to the new normal, visit the Online Events page on the Research and Markets website.

