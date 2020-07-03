New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centucom, a leader in developing business strategies for businesses worldwide, recently announced that they now offer free consultations for any companies looking to lower their AT&T phone bill during the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses continue to look for solutions on keeping overhead down as much as possible, one of the easiest ways to make an immediate impact is to work with an AT&T solution provider.

How Companies Can Save During The Pandemic

Now more than ever, companies are looking at their finances and seeing where cutbacks are possible. Centucom can help lower phone bills without having to sacrifice performance in any way. A lot of companies stay with AT&T because they like their coverage and service, and working with Centucom allows for everything to stay the same in that regard. The difference is a more tailored solution that lowers monthly costs and

What many companies are unaware of is that they currently do not have an optimized plan for their business. Maybe it was optimized when first set up, but especially during a pandemic, things are frequently changing. A solution provider like Centucom will have options unavailable elsewhere that offers the best prices for small and medium-sized businesses.

Other Money-Saving Solutions

Along with the lowering of AT&T bills, the free consultation also includes a look at other ways for companies to save money. For example, anything from the lifecycle to contracts to order procurements could be actively hurting a company’s bottom line.

It is not something the average business owner thinks of too much, especially if the bills are on auto-pay. By offering solutions that are explicitly catered to businesses, there is a guarantee for the best prices.

Why AT&T Solutions Providers Like Centucom Matter

The beauty of offering all these solutions under one roof is that companies do not have to put in as much work to find communication assistance. Whether it is lowering the bill now or in the future, Centucom offers many communication solutions for businesses to help streamline everything as much as possible.

Centucom is also an official AT&T solutions provider, which means the company has gone through the proper screening done by the company. They are very picky about the companies they work with, and only official solution providers will have the opportunity to offer outstanding prices. They are also the most knowledgeable on everything offered by AT&T across the board.

Finally, although Centucom is open about their relationship with AT&T, they are an independent contractor. That means companies will receive a more neutral consultation instead of heavily swaying people to a particular company. Some companies insist on staying with AT&T, but others open to going in another direction might have the opportunity to save even more money.

Whether it right now during the pandemic, or when work gets back to some level of normalcy, Centucom is ready to help. Learn more about the company, and set up a free consultation, by visiting their website at centucom.com.

