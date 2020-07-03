New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Power Market in US- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05373413/?utm_source=GNW





South Eastern U.S. is one of the major contributors to the U.S. data center power market. With a power capacity share of over 40%, the region attracted high initial investments, especially Virginia, which witnessed over $1 billion in 2019. States such as Virginia, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, California, Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Iowa, and North Carolina have received significant investments in recent years. Colocation providers are the major investors, accounting over 50% share, with enterprises, hyperscale operators, and government entities contributing to the rest of the investments. North America is likely to dominate the global data center power market with over 50 hyperscale development projects to be operational in the United States and Canada in the coming years. The U.S. market is likely to experience a rise in edge data center computing to deliver services with low latency and high efficiency. There is a significant rise in the number of data centers that run blockchain and cryptocurrency workloads across the U.S. market. These blockchain and cryptocurrency facilities consuming hundreds of megawatts of capacity. This is likely to boost the U.S. power market growth during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US data center power market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy

• Emergence of Nickel-Zinc & Prussian Blue Sodium-ion Battery UPS Systems

• Use of Fuel Cells in Data Centers

• Adoption of DC UPS Systems to Reduce Power Loss



The study considers the present scenario of the US data center power market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



U.S. DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by power infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is growing significantly during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline. Since most vendors are offering lithium-ion based UPS systems, the market is likely to become highly competitive during the forecast period. The U.S. generator market will continue to grow because of the construction of large and mega facilities. However, with growing concerns over carbon emissions, the use of diesel generators is expected to decline, thereby providing growth opportunities to natural gas generators. The growing complexity of data center infrastructure is propelling the growth of automated switchgear technology. With the increased construction of data centers across the country, the market for transfer switches and switchgears is also expected to grow during the forecast period. The adoption of rack PDUs supporting up to 20 kW will increase with the use of high-performance computing infrastructure in the United States.



Most data centers have a minimum of N+1 power redundancy configuration in their UPS systems in the South-Western U.S. A prominent vendor in the region procured UPS with Eco Mode designed flexibility to support up to 2N+1 redundant configuration. Several facilities in the Mid-western region are equipped with dedicated UPS systems with minimum N+1 power redundancy. Most UPS systems in the Western US are installed with a capacity of 500–750 kVA. Data centers facilities with below 10 MW of power capacity will commonly comprise 500 kVA of capacity per unit, whereas there are facilities with a power capacity above 10 MW that will comprise up to over 750 kVA UPS units in the North Eastern U.S. The application of <=500 kVA UPS systems will be higher among prefabricated and hyperscale operators in the United States. Vendors such as Delta, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric, Eaton, and Vertiv have a strong presence in the market. These systems are used in data centers built across multiple



data halls, supporting up to 3 MW of IT load capacity per hall.

A majority of under-developed projects across the US fall under the Tier III category. There were about 115 Tier III data center projects, which were opened and under construction in 2019. However, several operators are expected to shift to the Tier IV category based on the growth in rack power density and critical applications during the forecast period. There were over 15 Tier IV data center projects that either opened or under construction in 2019. All self-built hyperscale data centers are considered as part of Tier IV infrastructure. Southeastern US is dominating the US Tier IV data centers market, followed by other regions.

These facilities generate more revenue for the market, with focused investment on highly efficient power systems.



Segmentation by Power Infrastructure

• UPS

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Others

Segmentation by Generators

• System Capacity

o <=1MW

o 1–2MW

o >=2MW

Segmentation by UPS Systems

• System Capacity

o <=500kVA

o 500¬–1,000kVA

o >=1,000kVA

Segmentation by Tier Standards

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The US is the major data center operations market. Colocation and cloud service providers are the major contributions to the market growth. Over 130 projects were identified in the US, which is likely to be operational between January 2019 and June 2020. The South Eastern US is the major location, it accounted for over 40% of the market investment in 2019, and there are around 50 projects, which are opened and under construction between 2019 and June 2020. South Eastern is followed by Western US, Mid-western US, and the South Western US.



Segmentation by Geography

• North Eastern US

• South Eastern US

• Mid-western US

• South Western US

• Western US



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The US data center power market is witnessing an increasing competition among power infrastructure providers. The market is becoming highly competitive as power solution providers are offering innovative products with maximum efficiency and reliability. Data center operators are more open to procuring energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions. Varied requirements of operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX by up to 50%.

Key Vendor Profiles

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv



Other Prominent Vendors

• AEG Power Solutions

• Artesyn Embedded Technologies

• Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks)

• Bloom Energy (Fuel Cell)

• Chatsworth Products

• Cisco Systems

• Controlled Power Company

• Crenlo

• Cyber Power Systems

• Delta Group

• Detroit Diesel

• Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)

• Fuji Electric

• Genarac Power Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

• Hitec Power Protection

• Hitzinger

• Kohler (SDMO)

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

• Natron Energy

• Panduit

• Piller Power Systems

• Pramac

• Riello UPS

• Rittal

• Socomec Group

• Toshiba

• Virtual Power Systems

• Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

• ZAF Energy Systems

• ZincFive



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the U.S. data center power market size and growth forecast?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. data center power market forecast?

3. What are the leading drivers, trends, and restraints in the data center power market in the US?

4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?

5. What impact the COVID-19 Pandemic has on the market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05373413/?utm_source=GNW



