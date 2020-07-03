Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-07-07
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2021-09-15
|2109
|SE0006995064
|1.00 %
|500+/- 250
|2024-10-02
|2410
|SE0010469205
|1.00 %
|500+/- 250
Settlement date 2020-07-09
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on JUL 07, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue 2109 and 2410.
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million per bid
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON JUL 07, 2020
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: