Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-07-07

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2021-09-15

2109

SE0006995064﻿ 1.00 % 500+/- 250 2024-10-02 2410

SE0010469205

1.00 % 500+/- 250





Settlement date 2020-07-09

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on JUL 07, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue 2109 and 2410.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million per bid

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON JUL 07, 2020





For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se