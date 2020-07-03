Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-07-10

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2025-05-121058SE00056766082.50%500 +/- 250
2028-05-121060SE00094963670.75%500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-07-14

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on July 10, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1060

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON JULY 10, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se