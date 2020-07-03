New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazil Cosmetics Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916758/?utm_source=GNW



Brazil cosmetics market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.The growth in cosmetics market can be accredited to various factors such as changing lifestyles, rising disposable income and growing demand for skin and sun care products due to varying climatic conditions.



In addition to this, increasing consumer awareness regarding skin care is further forecast to aid the market growth through 2025.Also, increasing number of beauty salons in the country is anticipated in giving healthy push to the market growth.



However, the some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of Brazil cosmetics market in the upcoming years include fluctuations in raw material supply or price sensitivity associated with raw materials.

The Brazil cosmetics market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, region and company.Based on product type, the market can be segmented into hair care, skin care, bath and shower products, makeup & color cosmetics products, fragrances & deodorants.



Out of which, the skin care product type segment is anticipated to register high growth during the forecast period which is attributable to rising adoption of anti-ageing products by the consumers in desire to improve their appearance and look youthful.

Major players operating in the Brazil cosmetics market include L’Oreal Brasil Comercio De Cosmeticos Ltda, Unilever Brasil Ltda, Procter & Gamble do Brasil Ltda, Natura Cosmeticos SA, Avon Cosmeticos Ltda, Beiersdorf Industria e Comercio Ltda, Grupo Boticario, etc. The companies are adopting various competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions in order to increase their customer bases and expand their geographic reach.



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Brazil cosmetics market.

• To classify and forecast Brazil cosmetics market based on product type, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Brazil cosmetics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Brazil cosmetics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Brazil cosmetics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Brazil cosmetics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Brazil cosmetics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to cosmetics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



• Market, By Product Type:

o Hair Care

o Skin Care

o Bath and Shower Products

o Makeup & Color Cosmetics Products

o Fragrances & Deodorants

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Beauty Parlors/Salons

o Multi Branded Retail Stores

o Online Channels

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Exclusive Retail Stores

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North

o Northeast

o South

o Midwest

o Southeast



