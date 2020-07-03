New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Regenerative Medicine Market By Type, By Material, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916710/?utm_source=GNW



United States regenerative medicine market is expected to witness robust CAGR until 2025.The United States regenerative medicine market is driven by the growing popularity of stem cell-based therapies.



Additionally, the use of regenerative medicines for treating chronic diseases, acute insults and maladies is further propelling the market in the country.



The United States regenerative medicine market is segmented based on type, material, application, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products, gene therapy products, tissue-engineered products and others.



The cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years on account of the growing demand for cell-based immunotherapies and establishment of cures act by FDA to streamline the regenerative medicine market.The segment has the most promising future on account of its capability to restore the lost function of tissues and organs.



Based on application, the market can be fragmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, diabetes, dermatology and others.The dermatology application segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast years.



This can be attributed to the presence of easy grafting techniques for dermatological wounds and diseases.



Major players operating in the United States regenerative medicine market include Kite Pharma (Gilead Sciences), Novartis, Merck & Co., Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, SanBio, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC, Integra LifeSciences, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc, Baxter International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bayer Corporation and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in 2017, Integra LifeSciences launched a new product, “Thin”- Integra dermal regeneration template single layer for dermal repair defects reconstruction in a single step procedure. Also, in 2018, SanBio Group signed an agreement with Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC for the development and contract manufacturing of regenerative medicines.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States regenerative medicine market.

• To classify and forecast United States regenerative medicine market based on type, material, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States regenerative medicine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States regenerative medicine market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States regenerative medicine market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined new product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States regenerative medicine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Regenerative medicine manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to regenerative medicine

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States regenerative medicine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Cell-based immunotherapy & Cell therapy products

o Gene therapy products

o Tissue-engineered products

o Others

• Market, By Material:

o Biologically Derived Material

o Synthetic Material

o Pharmaceuticals

o Genetically Engineered Material

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Musculoskeletal Disorders

o Wound Care

o Oncology

o Ocular Disorders

o Diabetes

o Dermatology

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States regenerative medicine market.



