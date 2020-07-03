Lakewood, Colorado, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite CBD has officially expanded their product line to make use of every non-psychoactive cannabinoid extracted from bountiful hemp. Customers have been requesting a well-rounded hemp experience and this team quickly delivered. As the company continues to produce CBD isolate products, four additions will showcase broad spectrum cannabidiol. While CBD isolate is a standalone cannabinoid, broad spectrum remains non psychoactive and includes a plethora of accompanying cannabinoids to further expand upon the user experience. With the addition of vape products and two new CBD gummy variations, customers will be able to cater the CBD experience to their goals and routines.
Deciding which products to incorporate broad spectrum CBD into was made easy by Infinite CBD’s loyal customers. Asteroid Gummies have been a hit among retail customers, wholesale clients and social media influencers. The pop of colors up against an otherwise minimalistic brand allows them to stand out from the crowd. Moreover, cannabis customers love traditional vapor pens for their utility and variety. With this in mind, Infinite CBD executives were confident including these in the new launch. Customers can expect:
About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online customers and wholesalers at infinitecbd.com. Starting the process to improve the quality of life is always a click away.
Jimmy Schneider Infinite CBD 7206246542 jimmy@infinitecbd.com
Infinite CBD
Lakewood, Colorado
Jimmy Schneider Infinite CBD 7206246542 jimmy@infinitecbd.com
Infinite CBD LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: