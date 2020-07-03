Lakewood, Colorado, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite CBD has officially expanded their product line to make use of every non-psychoactive cannabinoid extracted from bountiful hemp. Customers have been requesting a well-rounded hemp experience and this team quickly delivered. As the company continues to produce CBD isolate products, four additions will showcase broad spectrum cannabidiol. While CBD isolate is a standalone cannabinoid, broad spectrum remains non psychoactive and includes a plethora of accompanying cannabinoids to further expand upon the user experience. With the addition of vape products and two new CBD gummy variations, customers will be able to cater the CBD experience to their goals and routines.

Deciding which products to incorporate broad spectrum CBD into was made easy by Infinite CBD’s loyal customers. Asteroid Gummies have been a hit among retail customers, wholesale clients and social media influencers. The pop of colors up against an otherwise minimalistic brand allows them to stand out from the crowd. Moreover, cannabis customers love traditional vapor pens for their utility and variety. With this in mind, Infinite CBD executives were confident including these in the new launch. Customers can expect:

Broad Spectrum Asteroid Gummies: This multipack is available in bags of 10 or 20 and will include Cherry Limeade, Grape, Green Apple, Peach and Strawberry Banana. 25 milligrams of broad spectrum cannabidiol will offer a well-rounded way to stimulate the endocannabinoid system beginning July 3rd. In honor of Independence day, Infinite CBD will be offering 30% off of this product through July 5th.

B12 Asteroid Gummies: These are formulated exactly as the Broad Spectrum Asteroids while showcasing the exotic flavor of yuzu fruit and catering to those who value productivity. However, they will include 1000 micrograms of B12 vitamins to fuel the body and mind. This launch will closely follow Broad Spectrum Asteroids.

Vape Cartridges: Launching as soon as August, CBD Vape Cartridges will be offered in Bomb Pop, Apricot and Orange/Ginger - each utilizing natural terpene profiles. Infinite CBD customers are more than familiar with vapor products. After ample requests, Infinite CBD pledges to deliver.

Vape Pens: This disposable option will give customers the opportunity to travel and transport with ease. Many customers have shared their interest to try out this product without dedicating. These affordable variations will offer exactly that. Customers can expect an August launch for this product.





About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online customers and wholesalers at infinitecbd.com. Starting the process to improve the quality of life is always a click away.

Jimmy Schneider Infinite CBD 7206246542 jimmy@infinitecbd.com