IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")
3 July 2020
1. Annual General Meeting
The previously postponed Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ICG will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 at Ferryport, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1, D01 W2F5.
In light of current public health guidelines related to COVID-19, and the importance of the health and safety of shareholders, staff and others, we strongly urge all shareholders to avail of the arrangements to submit questions and to listen to the AGM and to avail of proxy voting service and not to physically attend this year's AGM. Further details of these arrangements are set out in the notes to the Notice of AGM.
2. Posting of Notice of AGM
The following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:
(i) Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders and Notice of the AGM; and
(ii) Form of Proxy.
The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 was published on ICG's website on 30 April 2020 and has been included in the mailing to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies of shareholder communications.
In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.59 and UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders, Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange t/a Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the following address:
Company Announcements Office
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
3. Interests notifiable under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation
In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.82(1), the following changes to director interests have taken place since 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020 (being a date not more than one month prior to the date of the Notice of the AGM):
|Directors
|ICG Units owned as at 31 Dec 2019
|ICG Units owned as at 30 Jun 2020
|Share Options as at
31 Dec 2019
|Share Options as at
30 Jun 2020
|John B. McGuckian
|296,140
|296,140
|-
|-
|Eamonn Rothwell
|29,899,729
|30,030,114
|1,408,000
|1,412,000
|Catherine Duffy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|David Ledwidge
|97,938
|130,758
|382,500
|404,500
|Brian O’Kelly
|41,740
|41,740
|-
|-
|John Sheehan
|35,000
|80,000
|-
|-
4. Interests notifiable in accordance with the Transparency Regulations and related Transparency Rules
In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.82(2), the following changes to the interests in shares of ICG have been notified to the company pursuant to the Transparency Regulations and related Transparency Rules as at 30 June 2020 (being a date not more than one month prior to the date of the Notice of the AGM) compared to such interests notified as at 4 March 2020 (being the latest practicable before the publication of the Annual Report):
|Beneficial Holder as Notified
|Number of units held
as at
4 Mar 2020
|% of issued units
as at
4 Mar 2020
|Number of
units held
as at
30 Jun 2020
|% of issued units
as at
30 Jun 2020
|Eamonn Rothwell
|29,899,729
|15.90%
|30,030,114
|16.07%
|Wellington Management Company, LLP
|17,276,545
|9.20%
|18,475,178
|9.89%
|Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|15,260,710
|8.10%
|15,260,710
|8.16%
|Marathon Asset Management, LLP
|11,647,052
|6.20%
|12,878,846
|6.89%
|Kinney Asset Management, LLC
|7,737,838
|4.10%
|7,737,838
|4.14%
|FMR, LLC
|6,229,035
|3.30%
|6,229,035
|3.33%
|Blackrock Inc.
|6,162,207
|3.20%
|8,007,095
|4.29%
|Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management
|-
|-
|5,895,833
|3.16%
END
_________________________________________________________________________________
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
_________________________________________________________________________________
Media enquiries:
Q4 Public Relations Tel: +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie
_________________________________________________________________________________
Irish Continental Group Plc
Dublin, IRELAND