IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")

3 July 2020

1. Annual General Meeting

The previously postponed Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ICG will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 at Ferryport, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1, D01 W2F5.

In light of current public health guidelines related to COVID-19, and the importance of the health and safety of shareholders, staff and others, we strongly urge all shareholders to avail of the arrangements to submit questions and to listen to the AGM and to avail of proxy voting service and not to physically attend this year's AGM. Further details of these arrangements are set out in the notes to the Notice of AGM.

2. Posting of Notice of AGM

The following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:

(i) Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders and Notice of the AGM; and

(ii) Form of Proxy.

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 was published on ICG's website on 30 April 2020 and has been included in the mailing to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies of shareholder communications.

In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.59 and UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders, Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange t/a Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the following address:

Company Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

3. Interests notifiable under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.82(1), the following changes to director interests have taken place since 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020 (being a date not more than one month prior to the date of the Notice of the AGM):

Directors ICG Units owned as at 31 Dec 2019 ICG Units owned as at 30 Jun 2020 Share Options as at

31 Dec 2019 Share Options as at

30 Jun 2020 John B. McGuckian 296,140 296,140 - - Eamonn Rothwell 29,899,729 30,030,114 1,408,000 1,412,000 Catherine Duffy - - - - David Ledwidge 97,938 130,758 382,500 404,500 Brian O’Kelly 41,740 41,740 - - John Sheehan 35,000 80,000 - -

4. Interests notifiable in accordance with the Transparency Regulations and related Transparency Rules

In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.82(2), the following changes to the interests in shares of ICG have been notified to the company pursuant to the Transparency Regulations and related Transparency Rules as at 30 June 2020 (being a date not more than one month prior to the date of the Notice of the AGM) compared to such interests notified as at 4 March 2020 (being the latest practicable before the publication of the Annual Report):

Beneficial Holder as Notified Number of units held

as at

4 Mar 2020 % of issued units

as at

4 Mar 2020 Number of

units held

as at

30 Jun 2020 % of issued units

as at

30 Jun 2020 Eamonn Rothwell 29,899,729 15.90% 30,030,114 16.07% Wellington Management Company, LLP 17,276,545 9.20% 18,475,178 9.89% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 15,260,710 8.10% 15,260,710 8.16% Marathon Asset Management, LLP 11,647,052 6.20% 12,878,846 6.89% Kinney Asset Management, LLC 7,737,838 4.10% 7,737,838 4.14% FMR, LLC 6,229,035 3.30% 6,229,035 3.33% Blackrock Inc. 6,162,207 3.20% 8,007,095 4.29% Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management - - 5,895,833 3.16%

END

_________________________________________________________________________________

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

_________________________________________________________________________________

Media enquiries:

Q4 Public Relations Tel: +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie

­­­­­­­­­­_________________________________________________________________________________